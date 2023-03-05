For several weeks now, it’s seemed like pucks have it out for the Portland Winterhawks.
Open nets close quickly, pucks bounce away from sticks around the crease or elude open teammates. That trend didn’t really change much on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
But one significant thing did change: For the first time since Fab. 10, the Portland Winterhawks won a Western Hockey League game. They beat the Everett Silvertips 3-1 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum to end a string of nine consecutive losses.
It was like sunshine breaking through clouds, which is how Sunday’s game started — the coliseum’s curtains open to let dailight into the arena bowl for a once-a-season promotion.
“Obviously it's been a long time coming. The last last couple of weeks haven’t been going our way,” Winterhawks captain Gabe Klassen said. “But I thought we were playing pretty good all along and tonight finally got the result that we wanted. So it was pretty electric in the room after it.”
Klassen had a goal and assist, Luca Cagnoni tallied a go-ahead goal on the power play and. Robbie Fromm-Delorme sealed it with an empty-netter as Portland beat the Everett Silvertips 3-1 to put an end to a nine-game losing streak.
Hockey people like to believe that bounces even out over the course of a season, and that helps explain the Winterhawks’ tough stretch according to Mike Johnston. The Winterhawks VP/GM/head coach noted on Sunday that, while his team certainly hasn’t been at its best recently, Portland won games earlier in the season it could have lost but lately has been losing close games it could have won.
“I think we're all realists in where we are with our team,” Johnston said. “Earlier in the year, we knew that we scored some late goals. We came back late on teams. It seemed like the puck did bounce our way quite often. We'd pull our goalie and score on a regular basis. That doesn't happen every night. So it's going to balance itself out.”
Such an outlook didn’t make the losing streak any easier to swallow. And after an embarrassing 10-3 loss at Everett on Friday and an emotional overtime loss to Tri-City on Saturday, the Winterhawks played with sustained urgency on Sunday to complete their final three-game weekend of the season on a winning note. No played with more urgency than Klassen, who led by example with his goal, assist, 10 shots on goal and 21-for-32 faceoff performance.
“It's been a tough couple couple of weeks here for us, so I thought we were all ready to go tonight. And obviously I'm gonna do everything I can to help us win,” said Klassen, who is up to 34 goals and 30 assists.
Rookie 18-year-old goalie Jan Spunar, getting his second start in as many nights, stopped 27 of 28 Everett shots as Portland outshot the visitors 44-28.
“Coaching is not an exact science, that's for sure. It's just a feel,” Johnston said of going with his rookie in goal on Sunday. “Dante (Giannuzzi, Portland's No. 1 goalie) has certainly played well. Spunar's played well. I wanted to see Spunar back to back at some point down the stretch. I knew I wanted to do that. And I thought tonight was the night."
The Winterhawks were credited with 22 first-period shots on goal, but it took a persistent effort from Klassen alone in front of goalie Tyler Palmer to push the puck over the red line for a game-tying goal. Granted, many of those 22 shots were easy for Palmer to read, but there were at least two instances in that opening 20 minutes where the puck somehow avoided going into an open net.
So, a 22-8 advantage in shots netted only a 1-1 tie after 20 minutes. The Everett goal came only four seconds into the only Silvertips’ power play of the first period.
Portland finally edged in front with a power-play tally late in the second period. Cagnoni scored it with a sharp one-timer from the top of the right-wing faceoff circle, with Klassen providing the set-up pass.
The score remained 2-1 throughout the third period, keeping a coliseum crowd of 5,776 and a hungry Portland team in suspense until Jack O’Brien won possession in his own end and fed Fromm-Delorme whose shot from center ice found the target with 18 seconds left.
Portland improved to 37-17-3-3 for 80 points, still firmly in third place in the Western Conference. Everett, one of several possible first-round playoff opponents for the Winterhawks is 30-26-2-1 for 63 points.
Whatever role the hockey fates played in Portland’s nine-game skid, luck was hardly the only factor. Johnston listed mental and physical fatigue from a pair of lengthy road trips and unsettled lineups caused by injuries and other absences as factors. The Hawks were without forward James Stefan on Sunday, a 60-point scorer who was suspended by the WHL for a major penalty that factored into the Saturday overtime loss to Tri-City.
“Not to make excuses for our guys, but any time you're on the bus for 116 hours in six weeks and it all came together at the same time, that's a big challenge,” Johnston said. And it's fatiguing both mentally and physically. And I think that, in combination with losing a couple games, you're drained. It just is a bad formula.”
Johnston said his team needs to find some mojo on the road. Portland plays four of its final eight away from home, including three of its next four. The Hawks are at Spokane Friday, March 10 and at Tri-City Saturday, March 11. The regular season ends March 25, by which time 19-year-old winger Aidan Litke should be back from an injury that has kept him out the last six games. Johnston said Sunday that Litke should start skating this week, but might be a coupe of weeks away from returning to the lineup.
One silver lining to the injuries, specifically to Litke, is that several young players have seen a boost in minutes and gained experience in more high-leverage situations. Luke Schelter and Diego Buttazzoni have raised their play, according to Johnston. Young players Nicholas Johnson, Rhett Ravndahl and Braeden Jockims have seen more ice time and defensemen Josh Mori and Ravndahl been deployed at forward.
“This experience is really going to help them because they're playing up in the lineup,” Johnston said. “They're having to do things that probably won't have to do with playoffs, but if we need them they can do it.”