Four decades seemed to fade away on Saturday, March 18, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Returning to the locker room where their teenage connections were made and to a building where the 1983 Portland Winter Hawks became champions of major junior hockey, members of that team gathered for the 40th anniversary of the first of Portland’s two Memorial Cup titles.
“Today, being in the locker room brought back a lot of memories,” Cam Neely said. “Talking with some of the guys here, it's been pretty special. You don't know what to expect after 40 years, but it's nice to see the team. I mean, it’s something that lives with us forever when you win a championship.”
Neely was speaking shortly before his No. 21 Winterhawks jersey became the first in franchise history to be retired in a ceremony prior to Portland’s game against Seattle. Neely, of course, went on to leave his mark as a player for the Boston Bruins and since 2010 has been the president of that club. The hockey hall of famer has had his No. 8 retired by the Bruins.
The Winterhawks worked on getting Neely back to be recognized for several years, but his duties as Bruins president and the distance between Portland and Boston kept it from happening.
Neely noted that he only played one year and 19 games the next season for the Winterhawks, so he felt less deserving of seeing his number retired than players who spent multiple seasons with the Winterhawks. But the 40th anniversary of the 1983 Memorial Cup and the chance to reunite with teammates from that team made this the right time to come back — and to show his wife Paulina and children Jack and Ava the place where his climb to NHL stardom began.
“I didn't start my family until after I played, so to be able to come here with my family and share it with my (Winterhawks) teammates, their families and for my kids to see a little bit about my life 40 years ago ... it's kind of cool,” Neely said.
The occasion also was cool for Randy Heath, Ken Yaremchuk and Grant Sasser, teammates with Neely on the 1983 team who joined him as this year’s inductees into the Winterhawks’ Hall of Fame. Each were among the 11 on that team who played, at least briefly, in the National Hockey League.
Of that group, Neely — despite battling injuries that forced him to retire — stood out. He was the prototype power forward who developed into a fan favorite in Boston after his hometown Vancouver Canucks to the Bruins before his fourth NHL season.
Neely said he could’t have had the success he had playing a finesse game, and the injuries that ended his playing career at 31 were part of the price of playing a physical style of hockey. He’s had surgeries on both knees, had both hips replaced and, four months ago, his right shoulder was replaced. He said the constant ache of arthritis is gone and he’s moving better than he has in years.
Oh, and his Boston team is barreling towards perhaps the best regular season in NHL history.
Of the group who joined the Hawks Hall of Fame on March 18, Sasser has the deepest ties to hockey in Portland. He grew up here, in a neighborhood where many of the players for the Portland Buckaroos, in the 1960s the most successful team in pro hockey, settled. Sasser learned to skate as a toddler, taught by skating coach Eileen McVie, wife of Buckaroo Tom McVie (who still is a scout for the Bruins).
Sasser, who still lives in the Portland area, had offers to play college hockey but couldn’t pass up the chance to play with his hometown Winterhawks. Prior to playing for Portland, he spent one season in Canada playing Fort Saskatchewan, at the time a feeder team of sorts for the Winterhawks.
Yaremchuk put up 424 points over three regular seasons in Portland, helping the Winterhawks win the 1982 WHL championship and that 1983 Memorial Cup. He went onto play in 266 NHL games and then spent nine seasons in the Swiss pro league. Now retired from a vending machine business, Yaremchuk lives in Edmonton, plays squash and hockey and keeps close tabs on the hometown Oilers.
Returning to the VMC and showing his wife where his hockey career really started was special, he said.
“I had the chills today when I came in and I looked around and I thought, ‘Wow, that's still the same rink here from 40 years ago,” Yaremchuk said “That to me is incredible. You’d (expect) the building would be torn down or broken down. It's still up, man.”
Yaremchuk gave credit to then Winterhawks general manager, the late Brian Shaw, and to coach Ken Hodge for holding him and his teammates accountable and helping them win in the early 80s while establishing lifelong habits. Hodge lives in Portland and attended the weekend festivities.
“I learned to be a good guy and appreciate sport, and to just consider ourselves real lucky that we were able to play at this level,” Yaremchuk said.
And, he said, lucky to play on such a talented team. Yaremchuk remembers that no one knew how good Neely was when he arrived as a 17-year-old. Joining established WHL players Heath and Yaremchuk helped Neely adjust, and Neely's toughness helped Heath and Yaremchuk make plays.
“(Neely) He gave us a little bit of toughness, which helped. Then we just all kind of clicked,” Yaremchuk said. “Randy was the goal scorer. Neely was the frickin’ tough guy and everything and I just kind of helped out, did the best I could.”
Yaremchuk’s best accounted for 144 regular-season goals and 280 assists over three regular seasons in Portland.
Heath, on the wing opposite Neely, put up 82 goals and 69 assists for 151 points in the 1982-83 regular season, the second of his three in Portland. He played only 13 NHL games before turning to a career in firefighting.
Heath said playing for the Winterhawks “was the best part of my playing career.”
Heath said it was a joy to reunite and trade stories with his Winterhawks teammates after 40 years.
Heath joined the fire department in West Vancouver, British Columbia, where he worked for three decades and became fire chief. Retired for four years, he spent a couple of years scouting for the Winterhawks.
“I think in my time in Portland as a young kid really taught me how to work hard and how to achieve things later in life,” Heath said.
Sasser said it wasn’t only hockey that made those years unforgettable.
“I remember the bus trips, the road trips where our sleeping bags would freeze to the bottom of the bus going through Winnipeg, Manitoba. Just fun things like that, that we all shared together,” Sasser said. “The camaraderie of our team traveling and taking on hostile environments. I think it all made us stronger and tougher and better people, just to band together like that.”
Saturday, and the reunion weekend, was about sharing such memories — and to honor a few of the players who helped make Portland the center of the junior hockey world in the early '80s.
• The current edition of the Winterhawks finish the regular season with two games against Seattle: 7 p.m. Friday, March 24 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum and 6 p.m. Saturday, March 25 in Kent, Washington. The playoffs start Friday, March 31. Portland is the No. 3 seed inn the Western Conference and opens at home March 31 and April 1.