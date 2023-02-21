Prince George goalie Tyler Brennan save on Winterhawks' James Stefan

Including this stop on Portland forward James Stefan on Monday, Feb. 20, Prince George Cougars goalie Tyler Brennan stopped 65 of 66 shots to help the Cougars to consecutive wins over the visiting Winterhawks.

 Courtesy Photo: James Doyle/Prince George Cougars

To say the Portland Winterhawks are in a frustrating stretch would be an understatement.

A 3-1 Western Hockey League loss at Prince George Tuesday, Feb. 21, was the fifth in a row for Portland, a stretch during which the Winterhawks have scored only four goals in 305 minutes of hockey.

