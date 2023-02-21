Including this stop on Portland forward James Stefan on Monday, Feb. 20, Prince George Cougars goalie Tyler Brennan stopped 65 of 66 shots to help the Cougars to consecutive wins over the visiting Winterhawks.
To say the Portland Winterhawks are in a frustrating stretch would be an understatement.
A 3-1 Western Hockey League loss at Prince George Tuesday, Feb. 21, was the fifth in a row for Portland, a stretch during which the Winterhawks have scored only four goals in 305 minutes of hockey.
A Luca Cagnoni goal with 3:06 remaining in the third period prevented Prince George goalie Tyler Brennan from posting a second shutout in as many days.
It appeared that the Winterhawks had scored again 40 seconds later when Jack O’Brien converted with Portland skating six-on-five. But, after a lengthy video review, officials ruled that Gabe Klassen made a hand pass in the buildup to the goal.
From there, Brennan made a big save on a James Stefan chance and the Cougars held on.
Tuesday's win for PG followed a 1-0 win over Portland on Monday, Feb. 20, in a seven-round shootout after neither team scored over 65 minutes of regulation and overtime.
In scoring one goal over their last three games, the Winterhawks have put 102 shots on target. On Tuesday, Portland hit the post four times and saw Brennan come up big on breakaway chances for Kyle Chyzowski and Robbie Fromm-Delorme.
The Winterhawks are 36-14-2-3 and remain solidly in third place in the Western Conference with 77 points.
The Cougars are 26-23-4-0 for 56 points.
Brennan had no chance on Cagnoni’s goal as the defenseman jumped up on a rush and put a cross-ice feed from Nicholas Johnson into the open net for Portland’s one tally over 125 minutes combined Monday and Tuesday.
The Cougars converted a pair of odd-man rushes in the second period.
Jaxsen Wiebe’s 13th goal of the season was into an open net from a cross-slot pass from Riley Heidt 4:32 into the second period. That was the first goal for either team in more than 89 minutes of hockey through games Monday and Tuesday.
It became 2-0 at 14:09 of the second period as a quick pass up the left wing from Arjun Bawa sprung Carlin Dezainde on a two-on-one. Dezainde beat Dante Giannuzzi with a shot from the left-wing circle.
Giannuzzi came up with a stop on a penalty shot awarded to Ethan Samson on a short-handed breakaway. That happened during 1:32 of five-on-three power-play time for Portland.
But it became 3-0 at 12:39 of the third period when Cole Dubinsky skated to the front of the net and poked the puck past a sprawling Giannuzzi.
Portland was 0 for 4 on the power play Tuesday, including the five-on-three when Prince George blocked multiple shots. The Hawks were 0 for 8 on the power play over the two games against the Cougars.
Portland’s longest road stretch of the season continues with games Friday at Spokane and Saturday at Seattle.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
