Portland Winterhawks Kyle Chyzowski vs. Kamloops 2022-23

Kyle Chyzowski (left) pictured battling Kamloops defenseman Ethan Brandwood in an October game, scored the only goal for Portland in Wednesday’s 5-1 loss at Kamloops.

 Courtesy Photo: Matthew Wolfe/Portland Winterhawks

The Portland Winterhawks’ six-game win streak came to an end Wednesday with a 5-1 loss at Kamloops in a contest featuring the first-place teams in the Western Hockey League’s U.S. and B.C divisions.

A goal from Kyle Chyzowski with 8:04 remaining in the game prevented the Winterhawks from being shut out for the first time this season.

