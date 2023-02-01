The Portland Winterhawks’ six-game win streak came to an end Wednesday with a 5-1 loss at Kamloops in a contest featuring the first-place teams in the Western Hockey League’s U.S. and B.C divisions.
A goal from Kyle Chyzowski with 8:04 remaining in the game prevented the Winterhawks from being shut out for the first time this season.
Kamloops goalie Dylan Ernst was strong all night, finishing with a career-high 45 saves on 46 Portland shots.
The Blazers outshot the Winterhawks 21-8 in the first period. Portland dominated the shots in the third period by a 26-7 count. When Chyzowski deflected the puck in off of Ernst to pull Portland within two, the Winterhawks had a bit of life. But Dylan Sydor’s second goal of the game, his eighth of the season, made it 4-1 Kamloops with 4:33 left and pretty much ended the suspense.
The Winterhawks (34-9-2-1) remain atop the Western Conference with 71 points, one more than Seattle, though the Thunderbirds have played two fewer games. Kamloops is 28-20-4-2 (62 points).
Olen Zellweger had a goal and assist for the Blazers, as did Logan Stankoven who scored into the empty net with Portland skating six on four with a power play.
For Portland, Chyzowski’s 12th goal of the season was assisted by defenseman Mark Alscher and Carter Sotheran.
The Hawks finished 0 for 3 on the power play and killed off both Kamloops opportunities.
Portland goalie Dante Giannuzzi finished with 35 saves, 20of them in the first period.
The Winterhawks won three of the four games this season against the Blazers.
WHL player of the week Chaz Lucius did not play for Portland because of an upper-body injury.
Portland’s next two games are against a Tri-City team that has points in 11 consecutive games (8-0-3-0). The teams play on Friday at Kennewick and on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
