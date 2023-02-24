Portland Winterhawks defenseman Carter Sotheran v Spokane.jpg

Portland Winterhawks defenseman Carter Sotheran is pictured in an earlier game against Spokane at Portland.

 Courtesy Photo/Matthew WolfePortland Winterhawks

The Portland Winterhawks’ February funk continued on Friday with a sixth consecutive loss.

The Spokane Chiefs, energized by a crowd of 10,363 at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, beat Portland for the second consecutive time, a 4-1 win for the last-place team in the Western Hockey League’s Western Conference.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

