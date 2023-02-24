The Portland Winterhawks’ February funk continued on Friday with a sixth consecutive loss.
The Spokane Chiefs, energized by a crowd of 10,363 at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, beat Portland for the second consecutive time, a 4-1 win for the last-place team in the Western Hockey League’s Western Conference.
The Winterhawks’ offense has disappeared this month. They have scored five goals over this six-game skid.
And their lone goal on Friday was a lucky bounce. Defenseman Marek Alscher scored it in the second period. Spokane goalie Dawson Cowan got his glove on an Alscher shot from the blue line and ended up knocking it between his own legs.
That goal made it a 2-1 game midway through the second period. But the Chiefs scored twice in 36 seconds just over four minutes later.
Portland was 0 for 5 on the power play. Spokane was 0 for 3.
Already missing injured Aidan Litke, center Jack O’Brien needed help off the ice after a nasty collision in the second period and did not return to the game. At one point in the third period, defenseman Luca Cagnoni played as a forward.
Portland goalie Dante Giannuzzi stoped 26 of 30 shots as the Hawks outshot the Chiefs 31-30, a number helped by three consecutive third-period power plays.
At 36-15-2-3 (77 points), Portland remains solidly in third place in the Western Conference. But this skid has given some life to Tri-City, Everett and Prince George as those three teams battle for the No. 4 slot.
Portland has fallen to 13-13-1-1 on the road and heads to Kent, Washington, on Saturday to take on first-place Seattle in a 6:05 p.m. game slated to be televised by KRCW.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”