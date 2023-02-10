Marcus Nguyen had two goals and two assists Friday as the Portland Winterhawks beat the Tri-City Americans 6-3 in a Western Hockey League game at Kennewick, Washington.
Portland’s first win at Tri-City this season ended a 16-game point streak at home for the Americans.
Portland is 36-10-2-2 for 76 points. Tri-City is 25-19-4-1 for 55 points.
Nguyen scored an unassisted goal in the first period and a short-handed goal in the second period. He also had the primary assists on goals from Aidan Litke and Ryder Thompson.
James Stefan had Gabe Klassen each had a goal and assist in a game decided by special-teams play.
Portland was 2 for 7 on the power play with the short-handed tally from Nguyen in the second period turning out to be the game-winner. All three Tri-City goals came on the power play (3 for 7).
The third Americans’ power-play goal, Ethan Ernst’s 29th goal of the season, made it a one-goal game 3:40 into the third period. But the Winterhawks scored 1:48 later to make it 5-3, with Klassen putting home a rebound eight seconds into a Portland power play for his 29th goal of the season.
Rookie defenseman Ryder Thompson’s third goal of the season, on a blueline shot that deflected through traffic, made it 6-3 midway through the final period.
Dante Giannuzzi stopped 30 of 33 shots in his 100th career game in goal for the Winterhawks, earning his 59th win for Portland.
The Winterhawks play their final home game of February on Saturday, when Seattle visits Veterans Memorial Coliseum. the 6 p.m. game will be televised by KRCW. Portland and Seattle are tied with 76 points to lead the Western Conference, though the Thunderbirds have one more win and have played two fewer games.
