Portland Winterhawks Marcus Nguyen in Dec. 2022

Marcus Nguyen (72), pictured in a December game against Prince George, had a four-point night Friday in the Portland Winterhawks win at Tri-City.

 Courtesy Photo: Keith Dwiggins/Portland Winterhawks

Marcus Nguyen had two goals and two assists Friday as the Portland Winterhawks beat the Tri-City Americans 6-3 in a Western Hockey League game at Kennewick, Washington.

Portland’s first win at Tri-City this season ended a 16-game point streak at home for the Americans.

