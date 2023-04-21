Portland Winterhawks forward Robbie Fromm-Delrme battles Kamloops' Caedan Bankier

Portland Winterhawks forward Robbie Fromm-Delorme (11), in what turned out to be his final junior hockey game, battles Caedan Bakier of the Kamloops Blazers on April 20, 3023 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

 Courtesy photo: Matthew Wolfe/Portland Winterhawks

The Portland Winterhawks' last game of the Western Hockey League season was one of the strangest. But it also provided the team a close-up view of a driven, talented, championship-chasing opponent.

Riding their red-hot power play, the Kamloops Blazers completed their sweep of Portland, beating the Hawks 10-4 on Thursday, April 20 in front of 3,834 fans at Veterans Memorial Coliseum to close out the best-of-7 Western Conference semifinal series.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

