The Portland Winterhawks' last game of the Western Hockey League season was one of the strangest. But it also provided the team a close-up view of a driven, talented, championship-chasing opponent.
Riding their red-hot power play, the Kamloops Blazers completed their sweep of Portland, beating the Hawks 10-4 on Thursday, April 20 in front of 3,834 fans at Veterans Memorial Coliseum to close out the best-of-7 Western Conference semifinal series.
This was a case of a Kamloops team primed for a championship run putting its foot down and making sure the younger Winterhawks didn’t get any shot at making this a series.
In the aftermath of such a resounding result, the Winterhawks looked back with pride on a season marked by resiliency and looked forward to a future in which they might become the team with the playoff experience and NHL draft pedigree.
“It's a good (Kamloops) team over there. And for us to be able to get a crack at them like that, I thought we played well and hung in there with them and and learned a lot of things,” Winterhawks captain Gabe Klassen said. “So I think it's just good to have that experience under our belts now. And obviously the feeling we have right now is going to drag us through the offseason (work).”
Kamloops advances to face Seattle in the Western Conference finals slated to begin April 29 in Kent, Washington. It's a compelling conference final rematch between two teams that went all-in at the trade deadline to win now. There should be more pressure on Seattle, which is in win-now mode. Kamloops, as the Memorial Cup hosts next month, will play in that tournament no matter how far the Blazers advance in the WHL playoffs.
After going 40-25-5-3 in the regular season, Portland beat Everett in five games to reach the conference semifinals before being swept by Kamloops.
Winterhawks coach Mike Johnston noted that Portland’s roster is completely players the club has drafted and developed. By contrast, Kamloops has seven contributors acquired through trades. One of those is 19-year-old Anaheim Ducks defenseman prospect Olen Zellweger, who had three goals and three assists on Thursday. Zellweger and forward Ryan Hofer were acquired from Everett midseason for four young players and as many as 10 future draft picks.
Sixteen-year-old Diego Buttazzoni scored the first two playoff goals of his WHL career for Portland and James O’Brien and defenseman Ryan McCleary scored for the Winterhawks. Portland fought back from an early 3-0 deficit to trail 3-2 after one period. But, after Portland pushed for the tying goal on a power play to start the second period, Kamloops responded with Semioff’s second and third goals of the night, eventually outscoring Portland 5-2 in the second period.
The first period was one of the wackier 20 minutes of hockey at the coliseum in quite some time — beginning with a penalty on Portland for starting a lineup other than what was on the official scoresheet — an error that resulted in a Seminoff power-play goal just 31 seconds into the game.
Johnston said the penalty was his fault, explaining that — after forward Aiden Sotas arrived at the rink ill — Johnston failed to update the lineup filed with the league three hours before the game per league rules.
“It's definitely on me,” Johnston said. “I just didn't catch it. It’s the first time I've ever done that in all of the levels I’ve coached. But it was a costly mistake to give them a little bit of momentum right away.”
The early power play for Kamloops was a tough way for Portland goalie Dante Giannuzzi to begin his first first career playoff start. The 20-year-old goalie had no opportunity to settle in as Kamloops’ Seminoff scored a power-play goal 31 seconds into the game. Defenseman Kyle Masters made it 2-0 just 9:45 into the game and Logan Stankoven scored eight seconds into a second Blazers’ power play to chase Giannuzzi. Jan Spunar returned to the net for the remainder of the night, allowing seven goals and making 30 saves.
Kamloops outshot Portland 48-27, finished 4 of 8 on power plays and controlled the faceoffs 41-27.
It was the final WHL game for Giannuzzi and for Portland forward Robbie Fromm-Delorme, who both age out of the league. Both first played for Portland in 2018-19, were part of the team that finished with the best record in the WHL in 2020 but didn’t get playoff experience because of the pandemic, followed by the COVID-19 abbreviated season and two second-round playoff exits.
“Once you leave junior hockey, and especially on the Portland Winterhawks, it's never really the same,” Fromm-Delorme said. “The emotions, the relationship you have with with all your teammates and leaving after this year, it really goes by fast.”
“It's always bittersweet to see them leave. You know they've had good careers if they stay here for four years,” Johnston said. “They both have done really well in the league. I hope they get great opportunities beyond this. Both really good people. so, they mean a lot.”
For the Winterhawks, this playoff experience against an elite opponent should mean a lot going forward. Portland can return most of this roster next season. One big decision will be who among the five 19-year-olds this season — Klassen, Jack O’Brien, James Stefan, Aidan Litke and defenseman Ryan McCleary — will be the three 20-year-olds allowed on the 2023-24 roster.
Johnston noted that most of next year’s returnees now have played in four playoff series over the last two seasons.
“I just think every playoff game you get to play, you learn a lot and you really grow as a player,” Johnston said, comparing the experience from one playoff game to about eight regular-season games. “So that should make our team strong because you have to remember (that) last year, nobody in our team any playoff experience. Now they've had four rounds of playoffs, and that's a lot in our league.”