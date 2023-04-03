Riding another strong game from goalie Jan Spunar and opportunistic scoring on Monday, the Portland Winterhawks grabbed a 3-0 lead in their Western Hockey League first-round playoff series by beating the Everett Silvertips 6-1 at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington.
A three-goal second period, including goals 23 seconds apart late in the frame, gave Portland control of this game and of the series.
Game 4 is 7 p.m. Friday at Everett. The three-day break in the series is because Paw Patrol Live takes over Angel of the Winds Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Kyle Chyzowski and James Stefan each scored two goals — the third time in as many games the Winterhawks have had a player score two goals. Gabe Klassen also scored for Portland.
But it was Spunar who was Portland’s foundation. The 18-year-old from Czechia saw a lot more work in Game 3 than he did in his Game 2 shutout, facing 39 shots while Portland scored its six goals on only 24 shots.
Jackson Berezowski scored with 2:53 left to deny Spunar a second consecutive playoff shutout, which would have been the first back-to-back playoff shutouts in Winterhawks history. Berezowski’s goal ended a stretch of more than 120 consecutive shutout minutes for Spunar during which Portland scored 10 consecutive goals.
Spunar had 38 saves Monday and has stopped 92 of 96 in the series.
Fourteen Winterhawks contributed to the scoring on Monday, including an assist for Spunar on the third goal of the night, Stefan’s second-period power-play tally.
Despite being outshot 28-18 through two periods, Portland had control with a 4-0 lead. A partial breakaway for Klassen on a flipped forward puck from Ryder Thompson made it 2-0 at 3:28 of the second period. But it was goals from Stefan on a power-play rush at 17:11 of the second and from Chyzowski after an Everett turnover at 17:34 of the period that broke open the contest.
For good measure, Stefan scored his second power-play goal of the night 29 seconds into the third period. The fun continued with a late goal from Nick Johnson, who scored three goals in the regular season. Johnson’s first career playoff goal included the first WHL assist and point for 2007-born rookie Kyle McDonough.
The Winterhawks special teams continue to dominate the series. Portland converted 2 of 7 power plays while killing all six Everett power plays. For the series, the Winterhawks power play is 5 for 13, the Sivertips' 1 for 14.
Portland led 1-0 after 20 minutes despite Everett getting three power plays in the opening period. Chyzowski scored his first of the playoffs 7:09 into the game. A Josh Zakreski rush set up the goals as he carried the puck toward the crease and Chyzowski got to the front of the goal to put the puck home.
Portland has scored in all nine periods so far in this best-of-7 series.
Already shorthanded because of injuries, Everett lost 18-year-old winger Caden Zaplitny 3:22 into Monday’s game. Zaplitny was assessed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for driving Portland’s James O’Brien into the glass with a high hit away from the puck.
Featured Local Savings
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”