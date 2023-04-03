Portland Winterhawks forward James Stefan on April 1, 2023

James Stefan, pictured in Game 2 on April 1, scored two goals Monday to help the Portland Winterhawks seize a 3-0 lead over the Everett Silvertips with a win at Everett.

 Courtesy Photo: Keith Dwiggins/Portland Winterhawks

Riding another strong game from goalie Jan Spunar and opportunistic scoring on Monday, the Portland Winterhawks grabbed a 3-0 lead in their Western Hockey League first-round playoff series by beating the Everett Silvertips 6-1 at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington.

A three-goal second period, including goals 23 seconds apart late in the frame, gave Portland control of this game and of the series.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

