The first time Cam Neely came to Portland, he didn’t see the Winterhawks in his future.
The Hockey Hall of Famer was 16 years old when his midget hockey team from Maple Ridge, British Columbia, visited Portland for a holiday tournament. During that tournament, he and a teammate were invited to practice with the Winterhawks. But Neely had attended the Victoria Cougars’ training camp that September and figured he couldn’t skate with Portland.
That is, until Winterhawks scout Wayne Meier broke the news that Victoria had dropped Neely from its list of protected players.
“So I went and practiced with the team, got invited to Portland's training camp in September (1982), and the rest, as they say, is history,” Neely said.
That history included a three-goal game on May 14, 1983 as the Winterhawks beat the Oshawa Generals 8-3 in the Memorial Cup championship game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum as Portland became the first United States team to win the tournament that brings together the champions from all three Canadian major junior hockey leagues.
Neely will make more history on Saturday, March 18 prior to a Winterhawks home game against Seattle. Neely’s No. 21 Winterhawks jersey will be retired by the club — the first number to be retired by a team that arrived in Portland in 1976. It won’t be the first time Neely has been so honored. His No. 8 is one of a dozen numbers enshrined by the Boston Bruins and he was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2005.
Still, he said becoming the first Winterhawk to have his number retired is special.
“Not many players receive that honor, so it's something that I really do cherish,” Neely said during a recent phone conversation with the Portland Tribune. “In Portland, I was blessed to play on a very, very, very good team. I didn't play there more than a year and change. So it's certainly certainly an honor to have your number retired and especially 40 years later.”
The March 18 game is the first of three in a row at the coliseum to complete the regular-season home slate. Portland is home March 21 against Vancouver and March 24 against Seattle. The playoffs begin on March 30.
Neely was a 17-year-old WHL rookie in 1982-83 and played right wing on a line centered by Ken Yaremchuk with Randy Heath on the left wing. While only Neely’s number is being retired, both of his linemates plus their teammate Grant Sasser will be inducted into the Winterhawks Hall of Fame on March 18. Each of those four had at least 50 goals and 100 points in that 1982-83 season.
“I was blessed to play with those guys as a rookie,” Neely said. “They were veterans in the in the league and I didn't even know what the hell I was doing, to be honest. I was thrilled to have teammates like that, linemates like that.”
Yaremchuck was already a first-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks when Neely arrived in Portland in September of 1982. Heath was drafted with the 33rd pick in 1983 by the New York Rangers. Sasser was a fifth-round pick of Pittsburgh in 1982.
In that 1982-83 season, Neely scored 56 goals and had 64 assists in 72 regular-season games and added nine goals and 11 assists in 14 playoff games.
Neely said he arrived in Portland excited just to have the chance to play hockey. It wasn’t until midseason or later that the buzz about the NHL Draft reached him.
Neely, who grew up in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, was selected with No. 9 pick in the 1983 NHL Draft by the Vancouver Canucks and joined the NHL team after playing 19 games to start the 1983-84 season in Portland. After three seasons with the Canucks, he was traded to Boston where he blossomed as a player who defined the then-new term “power forward.”
Neely’s NHL career was cut short by knee and hip injuries — he was only 31 when he retired. But his 344 goals (in 525 games) for Boston still are the seventh most in Bruins’ history. Neely was close to a point-a-game player in the NHL, putting up 694 points in 726 regular-season games and 89 points in 93 playoff games.
Four decades after that Memorial Cup season, it’s not specific moments, plays or victories that jump to mind when Neely reflects on that Portland team. It’s the growth that experience provided for himself and his teammates while battling through rivalry games with Seattle and the playoff run.
“You just go into battle with your teammates and grow as a team and grow as individuals,” Neely said. “As the season progressed, just growth in the team and growth in myself both personally and professionally.”
Portland coach Ken Hodge taught Neely how to play in his defensive zone, something the volunteer youth coaches in British Columbia were not trained to teach.
“When I got to Portland, there was a lot more teaching involved, because that's what coaches do at that level. And, and I certainly had a lot to learn in the defensive zone,” Neely said.
Not that defense was top of mind in the Western Hockey League in those days. The WHL was a high-scoring, rough-and-tumble league when Neely played.
“It was a tough league to play in,” Neely said. “Pretty much every team had some toughness on it, and the travel wasn't easy, either.”
Home games were a lot of fun.
“We averaged 6,000 fans a game, which was incredible in that league at that time,” Neely said. Sold-out Veterans Memorial Coliseum was buzzing for the Memorial Cup championship game. “For a 17-year-old kid to play in that environment was something pretty special.”
In his 13th season as president of the Bruins, Neely is in the midst of a special Boston season. The Bruins are winning at an historic pace and have the best record in hockey by a significant margin.
On March 18, Neely will take a break to soak up some hockey history in Portland.
“I'm looking forward to getting back into Portland and seeing all my old teammates,” Neely said. “Forty years went by fast, I can tell you that.”
Portland Winterhawks Hall of Fame
2023 inductees
Randy Heath — Played three seasons (1981-84). Totaled 179 goals, 162 assists in 199 regular-season games; 28 goals, 43 assists in 47 playoff games.
Cam Neely — Played in Portland in 1982-83 and for 19 games the following season before beginning his NHL career. Totaled 64 goals and 82 assists in 91 regular-season games for the Winterhawks; nine goals and 11 assists n 14 playoff games.
Grant Sasser — Played three seasons (1981-84) in Portland. Totaled 117 goals, 157 assists in 185 regular-season games; 22 goals, 29 assists in 43 playoff games.
Ken Yaremchuk — Played three seasons (1980-83) in Portland. Totaled 144 goals, 280 assists in 210 regular-season games; 24 goals, 44 assists in 40 playoff games.
Previous inductees
Andrew Ference (1994-99), Ken Hodge (coach 1976-93), Dennis Holland (1985-89), Marian Hossa (1997-98), Brenden Morrow (1995-99), Brent Peterson (player 1976-78, coach 1991-98).