Winterhawks Aidan Litke celebrates vs. Tri-City 2023

Portland Winterhawks forward Aidan Litke celebrates after scoring his team's third goal on Saturday, Feb. 4 in a 4-1 win over the Tri-City-City Americans at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

 Courtesy Photo: Keith Dwiggins/Portland Winterhawks

The Portland Winterhawks are officially qualified for the Western Hockey League playoffs for a 12th consecutive season.

Saturday’s 4-1 win over the Tri-City Americans, Portland’s 35th of the season, clinched a playoff spot with 20 regular-season games remaining.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you