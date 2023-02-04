The Portland Winterhawks are officially qualified for the Western Hockey League playoffs for a 12th consecutive season.
Saturday’s 4-1 win over the Tri-City Americans, Portland’s 35th of the season, clinched a playoff spot with 20 regular-season games remaining.
The Winterhawks, of course, have much bigger goals. But at the end of a challenging week, Saturday’s bounce-back win in front of 5,635 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum had to feel good.
“We've had a hard week. We have three-in-three last weekend. We had three games this week, six games in nine days” Winterhawks VP/GM/head coach Mike Johnston said, noting that the week included about 22 hours on the bus.
The Saturday result ended a Tri-City streak of 12 games with at least one point, a run that included Friday’s 6-1 win over Portland in Kennewick, Washington.
The win pushes Portland back to the top of the Western Conference at 35-10-2-1 for 73 points, one more than Seattle (though the Thunderbirds have played two fewer games.
“This may be the earliest I've ever clinched playoffs, even though we've had good teams before,” Winterhawks VP/GM/head coach Mike Johnston said.
After a scoreless first period, Marcus Nguyen, Gabe Klassen and Aidan Litke scored second-period goals as Portland surged in front. The only goal of the third period was scored by the Winterhawks’ Diego Buttazzoni.
Tri-City’s lone goal tied the game 1-1 midway through the second period, a shorthanded breakaway tally for Adam Machura.
Defenseman Ryder Thompson had two assists for Portland. On the Klassen’s go-ahead goal at 13:30 of the second period, Thompson won a possession battle just inside the attacking blue line and pushed the puck forward to Kyle Chyzowski whose quick centering pass connected with Klassen for a tap-in goal.
Portland outshot Tri-City 43-26.
Portland continues to be without forward Chaz Lucius and on Saturday was without points-leader Robbie Fromm-Delorme. Both have upper-body injuries.
After Saturday’s win, Johnston did not offer a timeline for the return of either player. He said Fromm-Delorme had been dealing with a lingering issue for several days. As for Lucius, Johnston said a timeline was still being determined.
The Winterhawks are at home Tuesday, Feb. 7 against Red Deer and Saturday, Feb. 11 against Seattle, then spend the rest of February on a two-week road trip.
