Winterhawks Robbie Fromm-Delorme celebrates OT goal that clinches series with Everett

Portland Winterhawks forward Robbie Fromm-Delorme (center) reacts after scoring the overtime winner on April 8 to eliminate the Everett Silvertips. Teammates Luca Cagnoni and Gabe Klassen are also thrilled.

 Courtesy Photo: Keith Dwiggins/Portland Winterhawks

Barely 30 minutes after his overtime goal sent the Portland Winterhawks to the second round of the Western Hockey League playoffs, Robbie Fromm-Delorme was already focusing on the next step.

“It was all kind of a blur,” Fromm-Delorme said about scoring the series-clinching goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Everett Silvertips. “It was a really exciting moment for us. But, in the end, you’ve got to get back to work. It's a great game and great series, but we've had another series coming up pretty fast.”

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

