Portland Winterhawks forward Robbie Fromm-Delorme (center) reacts after scoring the overtime winner on April 8 to eliminate the Everett Silvertips. Teammates Luca Cagnoni and Gabe Klassen are also thrilled.
Courtesy Photo: Keith Dwiggins/Portland Winterhawks
Barely 30 minutes after his overtime goal sent the Portland Winterhawks to the second round of the Western Hockey League playoffs, Robbie Fromm-Delorme was already focusing on the next step.
“It was all kind of a blur,” Fromm-Delorme said about scoring the series-clinching goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Everett Silvertips. “It was a really exciting moment for us. But, in the end, you’ve got to get back to work. It's a great game and great series, but we've had another series coming up pretty fast.”
Thanks to Fromm-Delorme’s overtime winner on the power play Saturday, the Winterhawks are moving on to face the Kamloops Blazers in the Western Conference semifinals. Saturday’s 3-2 win over a game Silvertips team gave Portland a 4-1 win in the best-of-7 series.
The Kamloops series starts April 14-15 with Games 1 and 2 in British Columbia. Game 3 is Wednesday, April 19 at Portland and Game 4 is Thursday, April 20 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Captain Gabe Klassen had a goal and the primary assist on the game-winning goal. James Stefan also had a goal and assist as the Hawks veteran players came through in front of 3,535 fans at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
“I felt energized and just really wanted to win,” Stefan said after taking seven shots on goal. “I think we all did. Everyone on our team just wanted to finish it tonight.”
Fromm-Delorme’s winner came on Portland’s 43rd shot of the game. The lone 20-year-old in Portland’s lineup found space in front of Everett goalie Tyler Palmer and shuffled a one-timer home off a feed from Gabe Klassen as the Winterhawks veterans came up big as Portland bounced back from a frustrating 5-0 Friday loss at Everett to carry the playoff journey forward.
The winning power play was earned with a strong offensive zone possession on which Stefan drew a tripping penalty from Everett’s Dexter Whittle. On a night when only one goal came at even strength, it was an opportunity Portland didn’t want to miss.
“A lot of good plays were made leading up to that point and (I was) just trying to be in the right spot,” Fromm-Delorme said. “Getting that puck and not trying to be too picky on where I put it. I think that was that was the important thing.”
Both power plays finished 2 for 5 in a game that saw Portland dominate the shots on goal — it finished 43-21, but Everett’s four shots in overtime matched its total for almost the first 30 minutes of play.
The Winterhawks controlled the first 40 minutes — until a pair of Everett power plays flipped the script as goals from Austin Roest at 16:51 on the visitors’ seventh shot of the game and Jackson Berezowski at 18:36 on their 10th shot pushed the Silvertips in front 2-1. The first of those Portland penalties was a goaltender interference penalty against defenseman Luca Cagnoni for crashing into Everett’s Tyler Palmer.
The only goal of the third period was scored by Stefan, who converted a rebound from a Cagnoni shot at 8:29 on Portland’s third power play of the night.
Palmer was excellent in goal for Everett, his 40 saves including a couple to deny Stefan blasts late in the third period and in overtime.
Jan Spunar wasn’t nearly as busy, but was only beaten by deflected shots with Everett on the power play. The biggest of his 19 saves might have come when Austin Roest broke in behind the defense late in the third period.
Portland coach Mike Johnston praised the overall performance of his veterans, pointing to Fromm-Delorme’s leadership and Jack O’Brien’s defensive work against Everett’s top line as examples.
“I thought Robbie was a real leader tonight,” Johnston said. “I thought he led by example the whole night. I thought he was excellent on the penalty kill, on the power play and five-on-five.”
Johnston praised the way the Silvertips, despite being down five players for the series and relying on big minutes from top players including Barezowski and Roest, made it a difficult series for the Winterhawks.
“They're a well-coached team there. They work hard. They play a tough style to defend against because they're very quick. So I give them a lot of credit in the series. They pushed us hard,” Johnston said.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”