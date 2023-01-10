Gabe Klassen had a goal and two assists in his hometown and Robbie Fromm-Delorme scored the go-ahead goal with 2:02 left as the Portland Winterhawks beat the Prince Albert Raiders 5-3 on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
The win is the first on Portland’s six-game swing through the Western Hockey League’s East Division and improves the Winterhawks to 27-6-2-1 for 57 points, one point back of first-place Seattle in the Western Conference.
The winning goal came late. Klassen won a faceoff in the left-wing attacking circle back to Fromm-Delorme, who took a stride to his right and wristed a shot from the top of the left circle that beat goalie Tikhon Chaika.
Portland never trailed in the game, building a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals from Josh Zakreski and Klassen. Prince Albert (14-22-3-0, 31 points) answered with two second-period goals.
A shorthanded goal from Kyle Chyzowski gave the Winterhawks a 3-2 lead 4:15 into the third period. Portland’s eighth shorthanded goal of the season developed when Marcus Nguyen controlled the puck in the neutral zone to start a two-on-one rush. Chyzowski was able to control Nguyen’s centering pass and tuck the puck under Chaika’s pad for his 10th goal of the season.
The Raiders tied it again at 3-3 midway through the third period on a goal off the rush from Carter Anderson, whose quick shot beat found its way off of Jan Spunar’s pad.
Moments later, Spunar made a terrific save to deny a go-ahead chance. He finished with 21 saves.
James Stefan's empty-net goal in the final second sealed the win for Portland.
Klassen, the Winterhawks captain and a Prince Albert native, has a team-best 21 goals.
Portland outshot Prince Albert 37-24, was 1 for 3 on the power play and killed off all three Raiders power plays.
The Winterhawks are back in action Wednesday, visiting a Saskatoon team that also is among the top teams in major junior hockey. The trip continues with games Friday at Moose jaw and Saturday at Regina, led by projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Connor Bedard.