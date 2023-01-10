Winterhawks primary logo

Gabe Klassen had a goal and two assists in his hometown and Robbie Fromm-Delorme scored the go-ahead goal with 2:02 left as the Portland Winterhawks beat the Prince Albert Raiders 5-3 on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The win is the first on Portland’s six-game swing through the Western Hockey League’s East Division and improves the Winterhawks to 27-6-2-1 for 57 points, one point back of first-place Seattle in the Western Conference.