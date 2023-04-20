Standing in the dugout wasn’t the easiest of tasks for McDaniel High School senior Tyler Brill a season ago.
She clutched the fence to help support herself the entire game. Each time a ball was hit, she instinctively twitched like she was getting ready to field the play.
A tear in her knee left Brill out for the entirety of her junior season, a year where she watched her Mountain Lions go 5-16 overall and 4-8 in Portland Interscholastic League play, and also the first official year back after COVID-19 ruined the previous two seasons.
Back for 2023, Brill has already taken advantage of her final year in high school by playing on the Mountain Lions' volleyball and swim teams — and did a little bit of wrestling as well.
Now in the spring, she’s the leader for McDaniel in the circle as its ace pitcher and isn't letting any moment pass her by.
“I'm thrilled. Every day I get to go out and play,” Brill said. “Like, no matter what I'm doing, it's very exciting. Any position just anywhere. Pitching is also really fun, hitting too as long as it's not off of a tee for 30 minutes.”
Luckily for Brill, the injury had two choices for treatment: surgery or many months of rest to let the tear heal naturally.
Brill went with the latter. However, it’s hard to keep the energetic senior off her feet as she recalled how the clock had to be restarted on her recovery when she went for an eight-hour hike up a mountain two weeks after the diagnosis.
“(Brill’s recovery) started off slow,” McDaniel head coach Jenny Briley said. “It started off, she wasn’t allowed to do anything. And so she'd come to practice and she would try to figure out things and then I'd have to say, ‘Hey, knock it off, you can't be doing that.’
“She had exercises she had to do, she had to see our athletic trainer for a long time. It was just a very slow recovery.”
Meanwhile, the Mountain Lions held their own in 2022 against the rest of the PIL, but just couldn’t hang with the top three of Roosevelt, Franklin and Grant.
With Brill back in the circle, McDaniel is sitting at 3-6 overall and 2-1 in league play, both league wins coming over Grant. The one loss was a close 5-4 decision to PIL power Roosevelt, who Briley said the Mountain Lions hadn’t beaten during her nine years at the helm.
The day before the Roosevelt matchup, McDaniel had play suspended in a 4-4 game against the other PIL powerhouse, Franklin, a game in which the Mountain Lions led for most of the way. The game will resume at 3 p.m. on April 28 at Delta Park.
“We had a really hard preseason, which I think benefited us in the long run,” Briley said. “They've grown so much from losing a pitcher last year and being killed by 15 to 20 runs to competing and it's a fantastic group to have. It's probably the first time where we really don't have drama. They're more family oriented, they go to lunch together and they hang out outside. It just makes it easier to coach them. It makes it more fun.”
Brill is a big reason for that shift in the McDaniel squad, thanks to her calming and experienced presence. Plus having her four fellow seniors — Jay Abbott, Gloria Can Vazquez, Madelyne McGregor and Ruby Taylor — help guide the ship helps.
It all starts in the circle though, and Brill has proven to be one of the best in the PIL, as seen by a six-strikeout day against Franklin in the Mountain Lions' April 13 matchup that was suspended.
“Tyler has such a big heart and she just wants everyone to do well and she's kind of that secondary coach,” Briley said. “She tries to tell everyone how to help them and stuff like that. And she helps us, which is nice. And I know, deep down, it was hard for her (to miss time).”
There’s no time to waste now, though, thanks to another wet spring around the city. McDaniel has 13 league games left to play with about 28 days left in the regular season.
Up next is a 3:45 p.m. matchup Friday, April 21, against Ida B. Wells at Delta Park, followed by a 1 p.m. game Saturday, April 22, against Cleveland at Grant High School.
The next couple weeks will define the 2023 season for the Mountain Lions, who are looking to return to the postseason for the first time since 2019.
With Brill on the mound though and a group of girls behind her all meshing together, the wins and losses don’t really matter to Briley. This group is having fun with its leader soaking up every ray of sunshine she can get.
“I'm lucky because I've been in the game long enough to know most of the girls who've come in and the ones that I'm playing with currently,” Brill said. “I'm really excited. We are a very tight team already. And everybody just enjoys each other's company.”