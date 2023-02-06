If all it took to bring an expansion franchise in the WNBA to Portland was energy, it would probably be a done deal based on the enthusiasm on Monday at The Sports Bra sports bar in Northeast Portland.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert did not award Portland a franchise on the spot, but she said she was impressed by the passion from the crowd that, in a show of support for bringing a WNBA team back to Portland, packed into the unique venue for fans of women’s sports.

Portland Thorns GM Karina LeBlanc at Feb. 6, 2023 WNBA Roundtable

Portland Thorns general manager Karina LeBlanc talks about Portland's passion for women's sports during a panel discussion with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert on Monday, Feb. 6 at The Sports Bra in Northeast Portland.
Scott Rueck and Taya Hanson at WNBA Roundtable16.jpg

Oregon State women's basketball coach Scott Rueck talks about the support for women's basketball in the state of Oregon during a discussion on Feb. 6 with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. Oregon Ducks guard Taya Hanson looks on.

