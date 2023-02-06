If all it took to bring an expansion franchise in the WNBA to Portland was energy, it would probably be a done deal based on the enthusiasm on Monday at The Sports Bra sports bar in Northeast Portland.
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert did not award Portland a franchise on the spot, but she said she was impressed by the passion from the crowd that, in a show of support for bringing a WNBA team back to Portland, packed into the unique venue for fans of women’s sports.
Part rallying cry, part full-court press, the message from all was: Portland and the WNBA would be good for each other.
Organized by Senator Ron Wyden, Monday’s event brought together leaders in Oregon sports to explain for the visiting commissioner why Portland could be a big success for the WNBA. The roundtable panel included leaders from the Trail Blazers and Thorns, the head women’s basketball coaches at Oregon State and Oregon with several of their players, and Oregon Schools Activities Association Assistant Executive Director Monica Maxwell, who played in the WNBA.
The WNBA currently has 12 teams. Engelbert, who was hired in 2019 to improve the league’s financial standing, said that 12 teams is clearly too small of a footprint in a country of 300 million people. She emphasized, though, that expanding the league will happen responsibly.
In comments to the media after the roundtable, Engelbert said 2025 would be the earliest an expansion team would start play and that any announcement on expansion would happen at least 18 months before a new team starts playing.
“Two to four years out, I’d like to see two (expansion) teams,” Engelbert said.
The commissioner did not comment about Portland’s place in the pecking order of the “10 to 20” markets that have expressed interest in joining the league. She did say that she wouldn’t have attended Monday’s event if Portland wasn’t in consideration for a team.
Portland has had two professional women’s basketball teams, including the Portland Fire of the WNBA. That team was owned by Paul Allen, and played three seasons, folding after the 2002 season. The Portland Power played in the American Basketball League, a rival to the WNBA, from 1996 until that league went out of business in December of 1998.
Engelbert has been WNBA commissioner since 2019 and came on with a mandate to strengthen the league’s revenue stream. During the roundtable, she said the TV ratings last season were at a 15-year high during the regular season and a 20-year high during the playoffs.
Engelbert said the franchise fee for an expansion team has not yet been determined.
Wyden emphasized that Portland won’t lose out because of the franchise fee.
There are people in Oregon “who are prepared to make a major investment in this,” Wyden said.
Wyden did not name people, nor talk specifics, but said interest from financial backers was a big reason Monday’s roundtable came together quickly.
One possible investor who has been publicly linked to the Portland WNBA effort, Kirk Brown, was at Monday’s event. A co-founder of Vancouver, Washington based ZoomInfo, Brown’s interest in owning a WNBA team was reported last year by Willamette Week and by The Athletic.
Engelbert had said publicly last summer that she hoped to announce at least one expansion team by the end of 2022. On Monday in Portland, the WNBA commissioner said the lingering impacts of COVID-19 were a factor in delaying the expansion decision.
“I feel good that we didn't rush a decision on any particular city, and now we're working with a variety of interested investment groups,” the commissioner said. “Coming off two COVID years, you want to make sure that new owners can come in and be viable. And if there's one thing we learned from the past where a lot of teams folded is, do it when it's right — when you've built the right economic model, when you get an opportunity for our next media deal and all of that.”
The WNBA’s media rights deal with ESPN, its primary broadcast partner, expires after the 2025 season and Englebert has said a top priority is significantly increasing the revenue to the league from broadcast and streaming rights.
The NBA owns 42% of the WNBA, WNBA team owners hold a 42% stake and 16% is owned by outside investors as a result of a $75 million capital raise announced in February of 2022. At the time, Engelbert said that money would be used to raise the league’s profile both domestically and around the world and as an investment in finding new revenue streams as she works to put the league on long-term financial footing.
Engelbert said she attended an Oregon-Oregon State college women’s game in January 2020 and was impressed by the energy of the fans. “I've always had Portland on my list as a result of that,” she said during the roundtable discussion.
Oregon women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves reflected on the crowd at the Moda Center when his team qualified for the Final Four in 2019 and said the 2020 regional at Moda likely would have sold out had COVID-19 not canceled the NCAA Tournament.
Oregon State coach Scott Rueck talked about growing up a Blazers’ fan, and about the support for women’s basketball from the youth level on up in the state.
Beavers guard Talia von Oelhoffen, who grew up in Pasco, Washington, recalled being overwhelmed by the crowd’s enthusiasm when she made her first visit to Oregon State as a recruit. She said that, and attending a Thorns soccer match while in middle school, made a big impression upon her.
“Not just Portland, but the whole state of Oregon, I think is ready to support a women’s team so it seems like a no-brainer to me,” von Oelhoffen said.
Oregon Ducks guards Taya Hanson and Endyia Rogers, each of whom transferred to Oregon after playing against the Ducks for other Pac-12 teams, talked about the energy that fans in Eugene give their team.
“Our fans need a place to go in the summer when they can’t come to our games,” Hanson said. “So they need some women's basketball all year round and would absolutely love it.”
The 2023 WNBA regular season runs May 19 through Sept. 10 with each team playing 40 games.
In a report last June on the WNBA’s expansion plans, The Athletic looked at Portland as one of six markets that are serious contenders for an expansion team. Others listed were: Nashville, San Francisco, Oakland, Philadelphia and Toronto.
The pluses for Portland The Athletic listed were the availability of the Moda Center and the Veterans Memorial Coliseum as venues; the presence of shoe/sports apparel company headquarters for Nike, Adidas and Under Armour (Nike is a significant investor in the WNBA and has been reported that Nike was responsible for a significant portion of the $75 million the league raised last year); and support for college women’s basketball at Oregon and Oregon State and for the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League.