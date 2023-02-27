It wasn’t artistic. The Portland Timbers struggled to get a foothold for long stretches on Monday.
But the club rode a strong defensive effort to a 1-0 season opening win over Sporting Kansas City at Providence Park.
Right back Juan David Mosquera scored his first MLS goal in the sixth minute and goalkeeper David Bingham made four saves as Portland started its 13th season in Major League Soccer on the right foot.
It took a lot of energy because Sporting Kansas City effectively cut off passing lanes and often quickly regained possession, allowing the visitors to play in the attacking third for significant stretches.
The visitors outshot the Timbers 12-7, though each team put four on target and the Timbers created more dangerous chances. Sporting earned 11 corner kicks to only three for Portland.
Sporting goalkeeper John Pulskamp made three high-quality saves. He poked the ball away from Jaroslaw Niezgoda then made a great reaction stop on a Marvin Loria follow up in the early minutes and he denied a one-on-one chance for Nathan Fogaca late in the match.
In his MLS debut, Portland’s new attacking midfielder Evander did not attempt a shot and was limited to only a few opportunities to attack as Kansas City kept him under tight coverage. At times Evander looked frustrated when teammates didn’t look to pass to him, but he put in effort on both sides of the ball and earned his first MLS yellow card on a late tackle.
The win was Giovanni Savarese’s 69th as the Timbers coach, making him the winningest coach in club history as he begins his sixth season at the helm.
Key moments
Timbers goal — In the sixth minute, Mosquera chased down a long ball and took possession along the right-wing goal line from Sporting’s Ben Sweat. Mosquera passed the ball back to Yimmi Chara, who quickly returned it to Mosquera deep on the right side of the penalty area. Mosquera’s spinning right-footed shot along the ground zipped under goalkeeper.
Yimmi Chara injury — Already shorthanded, the Timbers will be without Designated Player Yimmi Chara “for weeks” according to coach Giovanni Savarese after the winger suffered a right hamstring injury chasing a long ball in the 29th minute.
David Bingham reaction saves — In the 24th minute, the Timbers’ goalkeeper made two saves seconds apart to deny Erik Thommy, first blocking a close-range attempt and then recovering to tip over the bar a chip attempt. In the 76th minute, Bingham got down to deny a close-range chance through traffic from Khiry Shelton, a former Oregon State Beaver. It is Bingham’s first win for the Timbers. He started in place of Aljaz Ivacic (hand injury).
A little luck — Portland defended its 18-yard box well most of the night (five blocked shots) but second-half corner kicks were near misses for the visitors, especially an open header for striker William Agata in the 91st minute that flashed just beyond the right post.
Player of the Match
Mosquera not only scored the goal, but delivered steady one-on-one defending from the right back spot. The 20-year-old looks like a significant upgrade from Josecarlos Van Rankin at right back.
Reaction
Savarese on the result: “What we spoke on the locker room is the commitment from the players to make sure that we get the result that we wanted. … Second half, we struggled a little bit in keeping the ball, but we defended very well. We were able to keep a clean sheet. And I think we had the better opportunities. If we would have finished a couple of moments, then we could have gotten the game into a better spot for us.”
Savarese on Evander’s debut: “For me, the most important thing (is) how much he ran for the team, how much he put (in) work to make sure that we got to win. And for me that's so important. Because the quality, the difference moments — he has those moments and he's going to be able to provide it the more that he's going to adapt and the more that he's going to play, the fitter that he's going to get. But he ran for the team today. And in that is something that you feel is very important from a player of his caliber.”
Mosquera (through translation): “it was a great feeling to be able to help the team because with a goal we were able to get the first three points of the year. So, I just hope to keep going that way.”
Match grade: C
A shutout and a season-opening win would usually deserve a higher mark, but, except for the opening 10 minutes or so of each half, it was Sporting Kansas City that dictated play. The Timbers deserve credit for defending 11 SKC corners (though Portland was fortunate to escape unscathed on a couple, particularly that 91st minute header by striker Agade that skimmed barely wide of the post).
Against a Kansas City team that (like Portland) was missing several key players, Portland never did consistently possess the ball. The Timbers were often too quick to look for the hero pass instead of settling for possession. Sporting deserves some credit for that. The visitors did a nice job of condensing the field and forcing the Timbers to make quick decisions. But, as Savarese noted after the game, the Timbers would have been better served by keeping possession and resting with the ball insted of trying to go for the knockout goal every time they had the chance.
Up Next: Portland at Los Angeles FC, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4 (FOX 12, MLS Season Pass).