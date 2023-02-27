It wasn’t artistic. The Portland Timbers struggled to get a foothold for long stretches on Monday.

But the club rode a strong defensive effort to a 1-0 season opening win over Sporting Kansas City at Providence Park.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you