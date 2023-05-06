Tigard’s request for a transfer of Hall Boulevard may be the last specific proposal to come before Oregon lawmakers, who also are considering a more general process to consider the future of orphan state highways through urbanized areas.
The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation heard both ideas on Thursday, May 4.
First-term Democratic Rep. Ben Bowman is the sponsor of House Bill 2756, which would transfer Hall Boulevard (Highway 99W) from the Oregon Department of Transportation to the city of Tigard. No money is attached to it, but advocates hope to secure as much as $50 million for improvements. The ultimate decision on funding is likely to rest with the Oregon Transportation Commission, ODOT’s policy-making arm.
“Its poor condition is a result of insufficient funding and management issues over a period of years. It is an urban arterial that has fallen into a state of disrepair and poses a significant safety risk to its users,” Bowman said.
“But as I discussed this issue, it became clear to many of my colleagues who have orphan highways in their districts that it is a statewide issue.”
He and others have teamed up for proposed amendments to House Bill 2793, which would create a panel to study proposed transfers of state highways within cities and counties and advance up to three such projects every two-year budget cycle for transfer and funding. Bowman said details are incomplete, but the process will be similar to Safe Routes to School.
Bowman said: “Our hope is that we are going to create an incentive and a framework that cities and counties will be attracted to, so we can start getting orphan highways to their proper ownership — which is to the communities most impacted by their use.”
Jim McCauley is the legislative director for the League of Oregon Cities, which supports the idea.
“There is a recognition that once we built the state highway system, any number of conditions have changed over the decades,” he said. “It’s no longer a way to get from one town to the next, but a major part of a community’s infrastructure. Having a framework going forward would be incredibly helpful. I don’t want to be in a situation where I have to choose between Powell or Hall boulevards.”
ODOT has negotiated such transfers in recent years. About a year ago, the Portland City Council accepted a transfer of 82nd Avenue (Highway 213) — roughly seven miles — from ODOT to the Portland Bureau of Transportation with $80 million planned in safety improvements. ODOT did something similar two decades ago with Siskiyou Boulevard (Highway 99) in Ashland.
Lawmakers have scheduled work sessions May 11 for orphan highways and May 16 for the Tigard transfer. During work sessions, lawmakers may amend bills and advance them, but no further public testimony is allowed.
Portland support
The broader proposal won support from a Portland city officials and two state representatives, both Democrats, whose Southeast Portland districts include Powell Boulevard (U.S. 26).
Rep. Rob Nosse: “Our city would like to take over Powell Boulevard. But we are in a constant tug of war in competing against Hall Boulevard or some other orphan highway in another part of the state. Frankly, we need to find a way to pay for it. If we are going to take that up in a future session to make that easier to do, this feels like we are rationalizing that process.”
Rep. Khanh Pham, who sits on the joint committee: “I think that is a valuable step toward recognizing that we need to have a more orderly process, rather than a subjective one before the Legislature. I do agree that the bigger question in 2025 is where we find the money for funding it. This is not going to do any good unless we actually prioritize our transportation investments toward where we are having the most traffic fatalities – and making sure that our funding matches those priorities.”
The Legislature’s most recent major plan for funding transportation projects was in 2017. A new plan is expected to emerge for the 2025 session.
“What we do in this building this session will show how we move forward,” said Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis of Albany, the top House Republican on the committee.
When the Oregon Transportation Commission allocated $412 million in flexible funds last year from Oregon’s share under the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act — the other $800 million was earmarked for specific programs — $50 million went into safety improvements for pedestrians and others on state highways in urbanized areas. But that money is spread over several years.
Sarah Iannarone, executive director of The Street Trust, said Oregon is going to need a lot more money for such improvements given the rising number of fatalities and injuries on streets.
The House co-chair of the committee, Democrat Susan McLain of Forest Grove, has proposed $100 million more this session for such improvements. The committee scheduled a work session May 9, though House Bill 3113 has no amount attached.
Specific transfer
Meanwhile, Bowman and others argued the case for legislation to authorize a specific transfer of Highway 99W to Tigard.
“Tigard wants this road and it is ready to go today. This request is not new,” Bowman said. “Transferring Hall Boulevard will reduce maintenance costs and the state’s liability. Over time, the money saved will allow ODOT to focus on maintaining the roads it owns and building other projects.”
As Bowman spoke, he offered written testimony from others supporting the bill. Atop it was one letter marked Margaret Doherty, the Democratic state representative Bowman once worked for, who left the House at the end of 2020 after serving a decade.
“Hall Boulevard is dangerous and its condition is simply unacceptable,” said Sen. Aaron Woods, D-Wilsonville, whose district includes Tigard.
Tigard Mayor Heidi Lueb said traffic on Hall Boulevard averages 15,000 vehicles, including her own.
‘There are kids who cannot get to school safely,” she said. “I used to live within a mile of the library on Hall Boulevard — and I could not get there safely by walking.”
Perhaps the most poignant testimony was offered via video link by Alasdair Crawford, whose wife (Karen Kain) died at age 57 on March 4, 2022, by a hit-and-run driver while she and her 86-year-old mother were crossing Hall Boulevard. Police arrested someone three months later on multiple charges stemming from the collision.
Crawford was in Australia, his return to the United States delayed by travel regulations tied to the COVID-19 coronavirus. He never saw his wife again.
“There is no question that the lack of pedestrian features contributed to her death,” he said. “You have a chance today to help provide a safer neighborhood. I urge you to do so — so no one else has to experience the devastating loss that I have."