Tips for Flying Old Glory Properly

With Memorial Day, Flag Day, and Independence Day on the horizon, we're coming into prime season for flying Old Glory. Here’s some tips for the proper care of America’s most important symbol:

- Flying at Night: Your flag should be flown from dawn to dusk but you may fly it at night if it is "properly illuminated" throughout the dark hours. No need to spotlight the flag, enough illumination to see the flag’s colors is plenty.