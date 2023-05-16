Tips for Flying Old Glory Properly

With Memorial Day, Flag Day, and Independence Day on the horizon, we're coming into prime season for flying Old Glory. Here’s some tips for the proper care of America’s most important symbol:
- Flying at Night: Your flag should be flown from dawn to dusk but you may fly it at night if it is "properly illuminated" throughout the dark hours. No need to spotlight the flag, enough illumination to see the flag’s colors is plenty.
- Weather: Today’s nylon and polyester flags can be flown safely during stormy weather but taking down your flag when winds climb above 35 mph will help keep the fly-end undamaged.
- Half-staff: On Memorial Day it’s appropriate to lower your flag to half-staff until noon and then raise it back up. When flying half-staff, the flag should be hoisted to the top first and then lowered by the height of the flag (half-staff doesn’t mean lowering the flag halfway down the pole).
- Non-pole Display: When displayed either horizontally or vertically against a flat surface or in a window, the blue star field (canton) should be to the observer's upper left.
- On-pole Display: Other country flags should be flown at the same height as the US flag but on a separate pole to the observer’s right of the American flag.
