Three-point contest — Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons both were selected to compete on Saturday in the Starry 3-point Contest as part of NBA All-Star events in Salt Lake City. However, it seems unlikely Simons will participate. He had to be carried off the Moda Center floor on Tuesday with what looked like a significant ankle injury.
Also in the 3-point contest are Tyrese Haliburton (Indian Pacers), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat), Buddy Hield (Indiana Pacers), Kevin Huerter (Sacramento Kings), Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).
Big Sky again honors PSU’s Parker — Portland State senior guard Cameron Parker has been named the Big Sky conference man’s basketball player of the week for the second week in a row. A Jesuit High alum, Parker averaged 26.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists as rthe Vikings split road games at Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona. Parker has led PSU in scoring in the last 11 games, averaging 20.8 points.
Portland State (11-15-5-8 Big Sky) is at home Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. against Idaho State. Tickets will cost $4 for that game, in honor of the miracle winner at Northern Arizona from Isaiah Johnson on a play that started with 0.4 seconds on the clock.
Shelstad in Nike Hoop Summit — West Linn High’s Jackson Shelstad, a future Oregon Duck, will be a member of the USA Team for the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit, scheduled for April 8 at Moda Center.
Ducks name O-line coach — Dan Lanning has hired A’lique Terry as the Ducks’ new offensive line coach. A former graduate assistant for the Duck (2019-20), Terry spent 2022 as the assistant defensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings.
Jade Carey wins again — After posting the highest all-around score in the country for the second time this season with a 39.825 against California, Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey was named Pac-12 Co-Gymnast of the Week, taking home her fourth weekly award of the year and 13th of her career.
College track and field — Oregon’s Jorinde Van Klinken was named the co- national athlete of the week after she set a collegiate record for the women’s indoor shot put at a meet in Albuquerque with a toss of 62 feet, 7.25 inches.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”