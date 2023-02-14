West Linn junior Jackson Shelstad named Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year

West Linn High senior Jackson Shelstad has been named to Team USA for the Nike Hoop Summit in April at Moda Center.

Three-point contest — Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons both were selected to compete on Saturday in the Starry 3-point Contest as part of NBA All-Star events in Salt Lake City. However, it seems unlikely Simons will participate. He had to be carried off the Moda Center floor on Tuesday with what looked like a significant ankle injury.

Also in the 3-point contest are Tyrese Haliburton (Indian Pacers), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat), Buddy Hield (Indiana Pacers), Kevin Huerter (Sacramento Kings), Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

