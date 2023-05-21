Bongokuhle Hlongwane of Minnesota United celebrates scoring winner against the T.imbers

Minnesota United Bongokuhle Hlongwane (left) celebrates scoring the game-winning goal in the final seconds to beat the Portland Timbers 1-0 Saturday at Providence Park. 

 PMG Photo: Diego G. Diaz

At the end of a gut-it-out week, the Portland Timbers were moments away from a result that, while hardly exciting, was explainable on Saturday at Providence Park.

Then Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane delivered a gut-punch with a counterattack goal seconds before the final whistle to send the visitors to a 1-0 win over the stunned Timbers.

