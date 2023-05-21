At the end of a gut-it-out week, the Portland Timbers were moments away from a result that, while hardly exciting, was explainable on Saturday at Providence Park.
Then Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane delivered a gut-punch with a counterattack goal seconds before the final whistle to send the visitors to a 1-0 win over the stunned Timbers.
As stunning as the final play was, it wasn’t exactly surprising. As coach Giovanni Savarese sai.d in his postmatch media session, a counterattack was Minnesota’s most likely route to a goal on Saturday. For 93 minutes, none materalized.
“We knew exactly how how it was going to be. We knew Minnesota was going to just be defending and organize in the block. And we knew they were going to go for the counter,” Savarese said. “We managed everything well until the 93rd minute.”
Hlongwane chopped a shot past the diving Aljaz Ivacic from 18 yards. Three Timbers were in the vicinity, but in scramble mode none was quick enough to close down the opportunity to shoot. The play started with Ivacic punting the ball upfield hopeful Portland would somehow win it at the death. But Minnesota cleared the ball forward into space and Mender Garcia sprinted to chase it down, hustle that demanded a quick retreat from the Timbers at the end of an energy-sapping evening.
In essence, a 20-second lapse, undid 93 minutes of pretty solid effort in the third match over eight days.
Savarese said it was no one error that produced the goal. Perhaps Ivacic could have sent his punt wider instead of straight up the pitch, but the keeper was being urged to hustle the ball towards the goal by the Timbers Army supporters behind him. Instead, Ivacic’s punt was headed cleanly away and one pass later Garcia was hustling for a ball floated almost aimlessly up the left flank.
On a night when, with few exceptions, both teams were defensively disciplined and space for creative play was hard to find, that hustle from Garcia and a quality strike from Hlongwane spoiled a solid if unspectacular Portland match..
Diego Chara said the team is disappointed to concede so late, but gave Minnesota credit for staying organized and difficult to break down.
There were positives in the performance. Though he couldn’t pull off a goal, Evander made the most of some tight spaces on a couple of near conversions — a 25-yard effort off the crossbar included.
The midfield partnership of Diego Chara and Cristhian Paredes was again strong. And Sebastian Blanco saw his first MLS action of 2023, coming off the bench for the final 15 minutes.
But, ultimately, Portland failed to score in a second consecutive match, then was exposed in transition on the final action of the night.
Savarese said he’ll look at himself first, and ask if he could have organized his team differently in those final moments.
“Hindsight is always 20/20,” Savarese said. “So, maybe the ball (from Ivacic) could have been played outside, but you know, if the ball gets moved in behind and then we score, it is a different situation."
Portland sits eighth in the Western Conference with 16 points, but the Timbers 1.14 points per match sits 11th among 14 Western clubs.
This is the second time in May that a goal in the final minute cost Portland points at home. Austin FC earned a draw with a late goal on May 6 at Providence Park.
The best news is probably that Portland doesn’t play again until a week from Sunday at Sporting Kansas City, a break that will be welcome after a busy stretch of three matches over eight days and five in 15 days.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”