Hokusai did a lot more than the Great Wave, his blue tsunami woodblock print that’s become a dorm room poster for our anxious century.
A new show of Japanese prints, “Human | Nature: 150 Years of Japanese Landscape Prints” (through May 7, Portland Art Museum), puts Katsushika Hokusai and peers in context.
Helen Swift, the Portland Art Museum’s Japan Foundation Assistant Curator of Japanese Art, places Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849) and other print stars, such as Utagawa Hiroshige (1797–1858), in the context of nature art with an emphasis on human presence. In most of these landscapes there are tiny people present, or houses and boats, or in one case, just a wooden barrel floating in a marsh.
These are highly refined wood block prints, rendered in fine detail and vivid colors. Japanese artists delighted in the arrival of Prussian blue from Europe in the early 19th century and many of these works make use of the dark denim color for water, sky, and all kind of shadows. Although there is some yellowing of the paper, many of the works are show great colorists at work.
Collab
Swift told Pamplin Media that it is a collaborative process. What we’d call a work by Hokusai, because of the signature right on it, was usually made by at least three people.
“Hokusai is really just the person who designed the image, with brush and ink on paper. They would then pass that image to somebody who specialized in carving the wood block itself. And then a separate person would print the images, using mostly organic pigments, particularly the 19th century. And that's how you get this really exquisite craft. And the colors are really something that was enabled by the invention of a process a separate woodblock cut for (each) color.”
There are several from Hokusai’s waterfall series in the show. He toured the country, sitting at waterfalls and contemplating them. His work “Kirifuri Falls at Mount Kurokami in Shimotsuke Province” is almost surreal in the way the water falls in broad, vertical stripes, branching down, like mangrove roots or coral. Small figures in the foreground stand with their backs to the viewer, looking at the waterfall in rapt attention.
Although Hokusai is normally thought of as a nature artist, because of the attention to detail of plants, animals and land forms, he is more.
“He goes beyond naturalism in many of his prints, and particularly in the watercolor series. He helps us see that there's this approach to nature throughout Japanese history, that regards it is almost divine,” Swift said.
Waterfalls and mountaintops were the homes of spirits called kami.
“The way he portrays it, each waterfall is very unique and feels really alive. And then you see these figures at the bottom staring up towards the waterfall, just absolutely in awe of what they're seeing.”
There’s a double vision here. The reverence of artist’s vision, and that of the people looking at the waterfall.
Said Swift: “You can step into perhaps what they're feeling. And that might not be a very strange feeling for someone in the Pacific Northwest, when we actually can go out and see these waterfalls around us,” but it was amazing for Japanese people looking at the prints 150 years ago — and for Europeans when they discovered them, such as Vincent van Gogh, who even echoed The Great Wave in his work “The Starry Night."
Postcards from the hedge
Such woodblock prints were part of the booming 19th century tourist industry in Japan. They sold like postcards or IKEA prints, costing about the same as a bowl of noodles (as The Wall Street Journal noted in its review of this show, subscription required).
“Lots of the prints haven't survived because they were just pasted up on the wall or they weren't treated as fine art objects like they are today. So something like (Hiroshige’s series) '53 Stations of the Tōkaidō' (the rest stops/checkpoints along the road from Tokyo to Kyoto, which is now the route of the bullet train) was probably printed in editions thousands in its time, and now we're fighting over a few hundred from museum collections,” Swift said.
The imagery is often dramatic rather than serene.
In Hiroshige’s “Shōno, Driving Rain,” figures walk along a ridge hunched forward in the driving rain, with the vegetation around them bent by the wind. In Oda Kanchō ‘s “Near the Katase River in Kugenuma,” wooden boardwalks and houses buckle in an earthquake, as water sloshes and power lines snap.
Your logo hero
Other works are the height of simplicity.
Maki Haku’s blue and white “Fuji San” was made in 1989. The snowy mountain is either white of flat, dark blue, but the dusky sky ranges from light blue to dark at the top. The mountain is cropped so that more of the left flank is shown than the right, and the square composition suggests a postage stamp, or perhaps Instagram today.
Swift said Haku is a 20th century artist better known for prints still lifes of tea cups and fruit, but he tackled Fuji with full awareness of the thousands of famous images that came before his.
“The textures that he normally has in his work are missing from this print, and you've got quite a simple palette of really deep, flat colors. It speaks to the iconic status of Mount Fuji in Japan even now," she said.
It feels like a logo, and yet so much more.
“Whereas he usually depicts things that you can hold in your hand, or collect, or that have a strong material presence, it feels like with Fuji, he's very aware of the immateriality of it, always seeing it on the horizon and its status is immortal and transcendent.”
In her first exhibition with the Portland Art Museum, Swift has done a fine job of using works normally hidden in the collection to show us a country though Japanese eyes. This is must-see.
Joseph Gallivan; jgallivan@portlandtribune.com