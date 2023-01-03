Joseph Gallivan's Portland culture listings, thru March By Joseph Gallivan Pamplin Media Group Joseph Gallivan Author email Jan 3, 2023 Jan 3, 2023 Updated 8 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jessica Damouni plays basketball hopeful Khady in Portland Center Stage's play "American Fast" January 3 - January 29, 2023. Courtesy photo: Portland Center Stage Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STAGE• “American Fast”, Artist’s Rep at Portland Center Stage: Ellyn Bye StudioJan 3 – 29.https://artistsrep.org/performance/american-fast-2/• “Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B”, Portland Center Stage, Jan. 14 – Feb. 12https://www.pcs.org/ms-holmes-ms-watson-apt-2b• “Serious Cupcakes”, BODYVOX Dance Center, Jan. 26 - 28 and Feb. 2 - 4https://www.bodyvox.com/performance/serious-cupcakes-0 LITERARY ART• “Dakota Modern: The Art of Oscar Howe”, Portland Art Museum, through May 14.Portlandartmuseum.org• Harley Gaber’s “Die Plage,” Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education, Oct. 7 - Jan. 29, 2023.https://www.ojmche.org/events/harleys-gabers-die-plage/• Past Lives Art show of Portland artists and incarcerated artistsDec. 9 – Feb. 1, 2023www.Pastlivesllc.space/cfe• "Symbiosis" extended reality storytelling experiencePAM CUT // Center for an Untold Tomorrow, Nov 12 – Feb12, 2023https://pamcut.org/screenings-experiences/symbiosis/Joseph Gallivan, email jgallivan@portlandtribune.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Experience Artist Storytelling Linguistics Art Theatre Literature Portland Symbiosis Past Lives Art Museum And Center For Holocaust Education Joseph Gallivan Ellyn Bye Studio Joseph Gallivan News and features writer Author email Follow Joseph Gallivan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Local Events