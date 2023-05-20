Lewis & Clark baseball Jack Thomson

Despite another productive day from Jack Thomson on Saturday, the season ended for the Lewis & Clark College baseball team with two losses at the NCAA Division III Birmingham-Southern Regional.

 Courtesy photo: Seth Orensky/Lewis & Clark Athletics

Lewis & Clark’s baseball season came to an end Saturday with a pair of losses at the NCAA Division III regional at Birmingham, Alabama.

The Pioneers offense couldn’t match the hot bats of La Verne Saturday afternoon or of host Birmingham-Southern Saturday evening. Lewis & Clark finishes a breakthrough season for the program 31-14.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

