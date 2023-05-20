Lewis & Clark’s baseball season came to an end Saturday with a pair of losses at the NCAA Division III regional at Birmingham, Alabama.
The Pioneers offense couldn’t match the hot bats of La Verne Saturday afternoon or of host Birmingham-Southern Saturday evening. Lewis & Clark finishes a breakthrough season for the program 31-14.
A 19-4 loss to La Verne early Saturday dropped the Pioneers into the must-win game with host BSU. A seven-run fifth put La Verne on top 16-1. Jack Thomson hit a solo homer in the bottom of the first and Brennen Davis and Mason Lee hit RBI doubles in the eighth for the Pioneers runs.
Birmingham-Southern avenged Friday’s loss to Lewis & Clark by scoring six runs in the top of the sixth to pull away from a 8-8 tie.
Pac-12 Tournament — Oregon State is the No. 2 seed and Oregon the No. 6 seed for the expanded Pac-12 Baseball Tournament that runs Tuesday through Saturday at Scottsdale (Arizona) Stadium.
Oregon is in Pool A with No. 1-seed Stanford and No. 9 Cal. The Ducks play Cal at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Stanford at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Oregon State is in Pool B with Arizona and Arizona State. The Beavers play Arizona at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 25 and ASU at 10 a.m.
Pool C includes UCLA, USC and Washington.
The first-place team from each pool and one second-place team will play in the Friday, May 26 semifinals and the championship game is at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27.
All games will be on the Pac-12 Network, except the championship game which will be on ESPNU.
NCAA Softball Tournament
Oregon 10, Arkansas 4 — An eight-run fifth inning highlighted by a Tehya Bird grand slam pushed the Ducks within one Sunday win of advancing to the super regional round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Ducks will have two chances Sunday to beat host Arkansas again to advance to the super regionals. the first game is at 11 a.m. PT (ESPN+).
Arkansas beat Notre Dame later Saturday in a loser-out game to stay alive.
Featured Local Savings
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”