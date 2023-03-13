There were bingos, bangos and bongos. There were a few lickety brindles, and wry references from former Portland Trail Blazers Chris Dudley and Terry Porter about free throws missed. Of course, there were plenty of Rip Citys!
On Monday afternoon, a public celebration of life was held for Bill Schonely at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the building where the Portland Trail Blazers beloved play-by-play voice took generations of Trail Blazers fans along for the ride as he described in his rich baritone the trials and triumphs of Portland’s NBA team,
Schonely, whose voice connected fans to the team from the first game on Oct. 16, 1970 through the end of the 1997-98 season, died on Jan. 21 at the age of 93. He was buried on Feb. 10 in Willamette National Ceremony after a private funeral.
Monday, March 13, was the chance for fans — many of whom devolped their passion for the Blazers listening to Schonely describe the action — to pay their respects and take a trip down memory lane.
Among those paying tribute were former Portland players Bill Walton, Terry Porter and Chris Dudley, as well as current Blazers star Damian Lillard.
Kevin Calabro, now the TV play-by-play guy for the Blazers, served as master of ceremonies. Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden shared remarks, as did former Trail Blazers’ chaplain Al Egg and Greg Flatch, the pastor at the church Schonely and his wife Dottie attended. Dottie died Feb. 23 at the age of 92, just short of five weeks after Bill.
Monday’s memories of Schonely naturally included how he belted out: “Rip City! Alright!” spontaneously when Jim Barnett swished a perimeter shot in a game against the Lakers in Portland’s first NBA season. There were references to Schonley’s signature phrases: “bingo, bango, bongo,” “climbing the golden ladder,” “lickety brindle up the middle,” dribbling through the “equator” line at center court and the “Cyclops” center circle.
And, there were jokes from both Porter (a good free-throw shooter) and Dudley (who was more challenged from the stripe) about Schonely’s habit of lamenting missed foul shots with his famous: “You’ve got to make your free throws.”
Dudley, who lives in Central Oregon and became close friends with Schonely, quipped that he lobbied to have that line changed to “You’ve got to grab the rebound.”
Each speaker paid tribute to a larger than life voice but also a genuine human being who gave his time and energy to his community. Dudley noted how Schonely was quick to say “yes” when asked to help support a charity event. Dudley also recalled what a big deal it was as a player to be invited to join Schonely at center court for the post-game interview. Many fans would remain for those interviews, which were also part of the radio broadcast.
The tributes were delivered from behind a podium adorned with the original pinwheel logo and “portland trail blazers” script. The centerpiece to the stage was a lighted sign that read: “The Schonz.”
A montage of photos of Schonely behind the mic, with Blazers icons and even opposing players including Kobe Bryant were projected on screens, sending fans on a stroll down memory lane as they honored a man whose voice was a connective thread for decades in Portland.
Several of the speakers mentioned how much Schonely enjoyed being “The Shonz,” and how proud he was of the bond between Blazers fans and their team — a bond he was greatly responsible for.
Lillard recalled Schonely pulling him aside when he got to Portland and giving the rookie the history of the players who’d come before him and of the franchise’s triumphs. And Lillard noted how Schonely always asked about his family, or his music, or some other aspect of his life.
Lillard provided a humorous anecdote, recalling doing a TV commercial with Schonely around 2015 for Standard TV and Appliance. The pair laid side by side on a bed for part of the shoot. During a break in filming, Lillard pulled out his phone to check social media. When he looked over, Schonely was asleep. “He told me he could fall asleep anywhere,” Lillard recalled with a laugh.
Calabro noted that Schonely put in the work on his way to Portland and to eventually, in 2012, receiving the Curt Gowdy Media Award from the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Schonely hosted a show on Armed Forces Radio while serving in the Marines. He made several small-town stops before landing in Seattle, where he worked for some 15 years calling Seattle Totems hockey, minor-league baseball, pro wrestling (and, as was recounted Monday, once participating in a bout), roller derby and more.
Schonely was available in 1970 only because the Seattle Pilots moved to Milwaukee and became Brewers. Schonely did play-by-play during the Pilots lone season in the American League but chose not to follow the club to Milwaukee.
So it was that Schonely was available to accept a handshake deal from Trail Blazers’ founder Harry Glickman, knowing he’d have to set up his own radio network to pay his way. It was during that first season — after guard Jim Barnet hit a perimeter a shot — that Schonely first belted the line that became his signature: “Rip City! Alright.”
Calabro recounted his first meeting with Schonely. It happened while Colabro was working for his hometown Indiana Pacers, assigned to get comments from players and coaches but dreaming of becoming a play-by-play announcer. When the Blazers came to town, Calabro said Schonely, who he’d heard on bootleg cassette tapes, was gracious enough to chat about the industry with him.
Walton was unable to attend Monday’s public celebration. But, wearing a Trail Blazers T-shirt, the center for Portland’s 1977 NBA championship team provided a recorded video tribute. Walton eulogized Schonely as the man who made the Trail Blazers, far more impactful than any player. Describing Schonely in colorful terms only Walton would think to use, he called Schonely a giant, not only in his industry, but across the state of Oregon.
Referencing Schonely’s well-known admonition: “You have to make your free throws,” Walton ended his video tribute: “Rest assured Bill, that you made yours. You’ve done your job Bill Schonely and now that we’re all alone in the great unknown, the rest is up to us.”