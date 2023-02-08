There was plenty of action at the Moda Center on Wednesday during the Portland Trail Blazers’ 125-122 win over the visiting Golden State Warriors. And it started before tipoff.

Right as the Blazers came out for warmups, Josh Hart was informed he had been traded to the New York Knicks and started to hug Damian Lillard, then took off back to the locker room.

 

