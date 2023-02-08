There was plenty of action at the Moda Center on Wednesday during the Portland Trail Blazers’ 125-122 win over the visiting Golden State Warriors. And it started before tipoff.
Right as the Blazers came out for warmups, Josh Hart was informed he had been traded to the New York Knicks and started to hug Damian Lillard, then took off back to the locker room.
Blazers players crowded around an assistant coach with a phone to try and check the news, but word quickly spread on the floor.
Portland is reportedly receiving Cam Reddish from the New York Knicks in the deal, along with Ryan Arcidiacono and Svi Mykhailiuk, plus a 2023 protected first-round pick.
"It was crazy honestly," Trendon Watford said of the Hart trade news. "We went over, we started looking at the phone. We noticed he came out, said something to Dame and went right back. It was just crazy, I had never experienced something like that."
Reaction from Hart being traded right before warmups, he's off to the Knicks #RipCity https://t.co/39Oo4Vrs1u pic.twitter.com/BBGLv9XE77— Austin White (@ajw_sports) February 9, 2023
With the news of Hart being traded happening less than 20 minutes before tip, Gary Payton II made the emergency start. And the first quarter went pretty well considering the circumstances against the defending champs.
The Blazers grabbed a 34-27 lead over the Steph Curry-less Warriors behind eight different guys scoring, led by seven points from Payton and six points from Shaedon Sharpe off the bench, the latter grabbing five rebounds as well.
Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole came back with a flurry in the second quarter though, scoring 30 points between the pair on five made 3-pointers.
Damian Lillard kept Portland in it though, scoring 13 points himself with no made 3-pointers, but plenty of attacks to the basket that led to a 7 for 7 line from the charity stripe.
A Poole buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave the Warriors a 67-63 going into the break.
Thompson and Poole stayed warm from the field in the third quarter, but Lillard was a little bit hotter scoring 11 more points while Jerami Grant stepped up to score alongside the Blazers guard.
Portland hit four 3-pointers in the third and held the Warriors scorers outside of the Poole-Thompson duo to tie the game up at 95 going into the fourth.
Poole continued to take over for Golden State while Lillard started becoming a playmaker, ultimately grabbing four points, four rebounds and two assists to reach the second triple-double of his career.
Making the plays at the beginning of the fourth though were Trendon Watford and Jabari Walker, who each scored six points in the fourth, including a momentous 3-pointer from Walker.
From there Grant went to work and finished off an important and-one that put Portland up 117-114 with 4:31 left in the game.
Portland wouldn’t give that lead back as it clamped down on Poole who continued to attack the rim while Grant, Lillard, Little and Payton all either hit shots or hit free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
Lillard finished with 33 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to pace the Blazers. It’s only the second triple-double of his career, the first one coming back on Jan. 29, 2020 against the Houston Rockets.
Grant pitched in 22 while the bench had one of its best nights of the season scoring 40 on the Warriors.
Poole finished with a game-high 38 points and Thompson wasn’t far behind with 31. Golden State hit 21 3-pointers on the night, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Blazers 31 free throws and 66 points in the paint.
While Portland ultimately gave up too many looks from deep, the plan to attack down low worked as the bench gave big minutes on a night where the emotions could have easily escaped with the Hart trade news happening minutes before tipoff.
The Blazers are in action again at 7 p.m. Friday with Oklahoma City coming to town.
What they said
“It was a great win for us. We were very focused before the game, we had some urgency. We talked about how incredible this Warriors team has been playing in first quarters, and even the last time we played them they had 41 points on us in the first quarter. It was an uphill climb and you don’t want to be in an uphill battle against a team like this. So we came out and had a really, really good first quarter … I thought it gave us a little cushion because we knew they were going to make runs,” Billups said.
“I didn’t shoot the ball very well, but I think I approached the game with the same mentality just to be aggressive and be in attack mode to put pressure on the defense and when they react to make the right play. Obviously, being a few guys down against a team like that, I knew we would have to gang rebound and attack the glass, so I just tried to play with energy, play hard, leave it all out there and just try to come out with a win,” Lillard said.
“I feel like I played pretty good, I’m still mad at myself that I air balled that floater, I don’t know what happened, that was crazy. I feel like I played pretty good defensively for sure and just staying locked in on that side of the ball. Finding my ways offensively to create and to play off Dame, Ant, Jerami and just be me,” Watford said.
Standout stats
Key down low: Portland has struggled with its lack of size scoring down low, and stopping teams down there. But the Blazers made it a point to attack there on Wednesday and outscored Golden State 66-42 in the paint.
Turnovers again: The Blazers have been better about securing the ball, but turned it over 21 times on the night. That helped lead to 19 fast break points for the Warriors, but after the game Billups chalked it more up to the prowess of how the Warriors play and that they do that to everyone.
Get to the line: To combat the turnovers and barrage of 3-pointers, Portland got to the line early and often, attempting 32 free throws on the night. More importantly, the Blazers hit 31 of those to out-do the Warriors 31-9 in terms of made FTs.
Game grade: A
The turnovers were a glaring issue, but it didn’t matter much when Portland got contributions from all over. Watford and Walker really were key to start the fourth quarter and keep the game close, while Lillard was his normal self scoring and making plays. Grant got out of the scoring funk he’s been in and Anfernee Simons, Nassir Little and Payton made the plays when their number was called. Once again, it goes back to consistency. Can Portland repeat this performance, or is this a one-time deal going against a big name in Golden State? That’s the big question, but when Portland plays like this with guys on the bench playing their role and getting to the free throw line, the Blazers are a tough team to slow down.