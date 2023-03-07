Portland Pilot women's basketball WCC champions 2023

The University of Portland Pilots celebrate their West Coast Conference Women's Basketball Tournament championship after beating Gonzaga 64-60 on March 7 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

 Courtesy Photo: Evan Luecke/University of Portland Athletics

Alex Fowler and the Portland Pilots were not going to be denied an NCAA Tournament experience.

Three years after the COVID-19 pandemic took away their NCAA opportunity, Fowler posted a double-double as the Pilots rallied in the second half to knock of 16th-ranked Gonzaga 64-60 to win the West Coast Conference Tournament championship on Tuesday afternoon at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Portland Pilots women's basketball forward Alex Fowler shoots during 2023 WCC championship game

Alex Fowler shoots during the second half of the Portland Pilots' 64-60 upset of Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference Women's Basketball championship game on Tuesday, March 7 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
Portland Pilots Maise Burnham shoots vs. Gonzaga

Portland's Maise Burnham shoots for two of her 19 points in the Pilots 64-60 win over 16th-ranked Gonzaga in the WCC Tournament championship game.
Portland Pilots guard Emme Shearer (5) defends Gonzaga's Kaylynne Truong

Portland's Emme Shearer guards Gonzaga guard Kaylynne Truong during Tuesday's WCC women's basketball tournament championship game.
UP women's basketball guard McKelle Meek drives vs. Gonzaga

McKelle Meek drives to the basket Tuesday for the Portland Pilots women's basketball team in the WCC championship game won by Portland 64-60.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

