Alex Fowler shoots during the second half of the Portland Pilots' 64-60 upset of Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference Women's Basketball championship game on Tuesday, March 7 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
Courtesy Photo: Evan Luecke/University of Portland Athletics
Alex Fowler and the Portland Pilots were not going to be denied an NCAA Tournament experience.
Three years after the COVID-19 pandemic took away their NCAA opportunity, Fowler posted a double-double as the Pilots rallied in the second half to knock of 16th-ranked Gonzaga 64-60 to win the West Coast Conference Tournament championship on Tuesday afternoon at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
The Pilots (23-8) will learn their NCAA placement on Sunday afternoon. Gonzaga (28-4) also is expected to get a NCAA bid.
Fowler — selected the outstanding player of the tournament — scored seven of her 15 points in the fourth quarter including a critical three-point play with 37.8 seconds left to put Portland in front 61-59.
But it was defense that earned Portland this one. The Pilots scored 29 points off of 24 Gonzaga turnovers — 19 points off nine Zags turnovers in the decisive third quarter when Portland erased an 11-point halftime deficit.
Maise Burnham had 19 points, six rebounds and four steals and joined Fowler on the all-tournament team. McKelle Meek played a strong game at point guard and finished with 12 points and four assists.
Emme Shearer struggled shooting the ball, but finished with nine points and three steals and drew a big charging foul in the final minute.
Lucy Cochrane had five assists and three blocked shots, including a key one late in the game.
The Zags (28-4), who won both regular-season meetings against Portland on their way to the WCC regular-season title, dominated the second quarter and led 33-22 at halftime. At that point, they had frustrated Fowler and kept the Pilots from scoring inside the 3-point line.
Scoreless at the half, Fowler scored inside on Portland’s first possession of the third quarter. It was in the last five minutes of that quarter that the game shifted to the Pilots.
Portland led by eight on a driving layup by Shearer with 3:21 remaining. But Gonzaga went on a 9-0 run to lead 59-58 with 44 seconds left.
After a Pilots timeout, Fowler got the ball near the free-throw line and drove strong to the basket to convert and draw a foul. Her free-throw made it a two-point lead, and the Pilots made three of four foul shots to close out the huge win.
In addition to scoring all 15 points after halftime, Fowler had 11 rebounds, two of Portland’s 17 assists and two of Portland’s 12 steals.
Tuesday’s win has to be extra satisfying because the Pilots overcame the season-ending knee injury to star guard Haylee Andrews. Andrews was the hero when Portland won this tournament in 2020, but suffered her second ACL tear in as many seasons during a Jan. 14 home loss to Gonzaga.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”