Alex Fowler and the Portland Pilots were not going to be denied an NCAA Tournament experience.

Three years after the COVID-19 pandemic took away their NCAA opportunity, Fowler posted a double-double as the Pilots rallied in the second half to knock of 16th-ranked Gonzaga 64-60 to win the West Coast Conference Tournament championship on Tuesday afternoon at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

