University of Portland 2022-23 women's basketball players line up for national anthem

Pictured before an early-season home game, the University of Portland Pilots women's basketball team saw its season end Saturday with a loss to Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

 PMG Photo: Raleigh Emerson

The Oklahoma Sooners were too strong for the Portland Pilots in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Oklahoma dominated the boards and kept the Pilots offense off balance with their physical defense in a 85-63 win for the Sooners on Saturday at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

