Pictured before an early-season home game, the University of Portland Pilots women's basketball team saw its season end Saturday with a loss to Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.
The Oklahoma Sooners were too strong for the Portland Pilots in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
Oklahoma dominated the boards and kept the Pilots offense off balance with their physical defense in a 85-63 win for the Sooners on Saturday at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.
Portland finishes the season 23-9. The Pilots qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time in program history by winning the West Coast Conference tournament for the second time in Michael Meek’s four seasons at the helm.
Alex Fowler had 18 points and seven rebounds to lead the Pilots, who trailed by five at halftime but were worn down by the Sooners’ tenacity in the second half.
Oklahoma took charge in the third quarter, outscoring the Pilots 24-13 to lead by 16. Portland was within three when it scored on the first possession of the second half. But from there, the Sooners physicality and defensive intensity began to take a toll in that quarter, when Portland got into quick foul trouble and really struggled to get good looks in the half court.
One way the Sooners wore on the Pilots was offensive rebounding. Oklahoma’s 21 offensive rebounds extended possessions.
Portland shot 37.7% and made only 3 of 19 3-pointers.
Lucy Cochran had 12 points and six blocked shots and Emme Shearer had 12 points. Four Pilots finished with four fouls and Portland was whistled for 24 fouls.
Five Sooners scored in double figures and Oklahoma had 20 assists on 29 made baskets.
Oklahoma (26-6) advances to play the winner between host UCLA and Sacramento State.
One question Pilots fans will wait to be answered is whether four-time all-WCC forward Fowler will choose to stick around for her COVID bonus fifth season or choose to begin her professional career in her native Australia or elsewhere.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”