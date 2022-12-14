Flowers for People at the Lobby Gallery

The video installation “Flowers and People - a whole year per hour” by teamLab, runs at The Earth Laughs at the Lobby Gallery at 2871 S.E. Division St.

Summer may be a memory — wasn’t it 90 degrees here, just two months ago? But Portlanders who want to stave off their seasonal affective disorder, with something other than LEDs, might want to immerse themselves in flowers.

The supermarket flower fridge is one option, but a better one, until April 30, is a show called “The Earth Laughs,” at the Lobby Gallery at 2871 S.E. Division St. (free, Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Sima Familant

Sima Familant, curator of at The Earth Laughs at the Lobby Gallery at 2871 S.E. Division St.

