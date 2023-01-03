Land swap

If approved by the Metro Council, the River Terrace 2.0 urban growth boundary expansion will be west and south of the current River Terrace development at the western edge of Tigard. That development is west of Roy Rogers Road and south of Scholls Ferry Road in Washington County. It will also be near the ongoing adjacent redevelopment of Lolich Farms in Beaverton.

 PMG PHOTO: JAIME VALDEZ

Two town halls are scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 4 and 5, on a controversial land swap intended to jump start additional residential construction in Tigard.

The Metro Council is considering expanding the urban growth boundary it manages by 350 acres to allow construction in River Terrace 2.0 to begin two years early. The expansion would be adjacent to the original River Terrace development at the western edge of Tigard, where housing construction is continuing.

