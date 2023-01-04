10423-updatedowntownportlandfire

Streets in downtown Portland closed Tuesday night at the height of the firefighting operation remain closed on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Clay Street from 11th to Park avenues is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Travel also will be limited on 10th between Columbia and Market.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a single-alarm fire at the corner of Southwest 10th Avenue and Clay Street in downtown Portland, after hearing reports that a fire was pushing out of a church at the intersection and that the flames were drawing near a home to the east of the building.

The old Korean church is a three-story, wooden structure, with 3,000 square foot and an additional 35 feet of steeple raising nearly 70 feet in the air. Fire officials say it was built in 1905 and previously served a Korean congregation.

As ladder trucks allowed firefighters to attack the flames from above, street-level crews blasted water in through windows and openings in the walls. Portland Fire & Rescue said firefighters backed off, worried about the collapse of the structure.
A ladder truck is used to pour water down on a three-alarm fire in downtown Portland on Tuesday, Jan. 3.