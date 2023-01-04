Streets in downtown Portland closed Tuesday night at the height of the firefighting operation remain closed on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Clay Street from 11th to Park avenues is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Travel also will be limited on 10th between Columbia and Market.
As ladder trucks allowed firefighters to attack the flames from above, street-level crews blasted water in through windows and openings in the walls. Portland Fire & Rescue said firefighters backed off, worried about the collapse of the structure.
Courtesy Photo: Greg Muhr, Portland Fire & Rescue.
Just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a single-alarm fire at the corner of Southwest 10th Avenue and Clay Street in downtown Portland, after hearing reports that a fire was pushing out of a church at the intersection and that the flames were drawing near a home to the east of the building.
The old Korean church is a three-story, wooden structure, with 3,000 square foot and an additional 35 feet of steeple raising nearly 70 feet in the air. Fire officials say it was built in 1905 and previously served a Korean congregation.
It was unoccupied and not actively in use at the time of the fire.
Firefighters had responded to the location before. A fire in September 2020 damaged the interior, resulting in holes in the floors.
The Fire Preventions Division labeled the building unsafe for entry and a building specialist had worked with the owner to make sure the church was closed and secure with all lower-level windows and doors boarded over to prevent entry. This building and other similar unsafe structures are regularly checked by preventions specialist, Portland Fire & Rescue said. That church was checked less than a week earlier, on Friday, Dec. 30.
There were no reported injuries on the scene. Five residents of a neighboring home were displaced.
Dangerous location
Due to the unsafe status of the building, firefighters on Tuesday began what is known as a defensive fire attack. Firefighters shot water into the building from afar, including raining down on it from a ladder extended straight up. Rivers of water gushed down Southeast Clay and Columbia streets throughout the drizzly, chilly evening.
The goal was to put “copious amounts of water on the fire without putting anyone in danger on the inside of the building,” fire officials said.
Firefighters called the battle “difficult and slow” with rush hour traffic affecting their response time.
The first arriving crews confirmed heavy fire with flames impinging on a neighboring home, which was 10 feet away from the church.
The first engine to arrive stationed on the Clay Street side to the east of the church, working to stop any fire from spreading to the interior of the home. Firefighters said that effort likely saved the home.
With the fire growing rapidly, a second and third alarm were added to bring more firefighters to the scene. In total, 20 crews responded, placing 80 firefighters to work at the incident. Portland Fire & Rescue vehicles poured into downtown Portland Tuesday evening from all directions, snarling traffic.
Meanwhile, firefighters said, the fire grew aggressively inside the church.
Fighting from above, afar
For firefighters, problems grew as the evening wore on.
When all trucks were in place, large amounts of water were trained on the church, which affected the stability of the structure. “Walls bulged and leaned due to fire damage combined with the water flow,” Portland Fire reported.
This forced a few of the firefighting vehicles on scene to reposition to be safely out of a collapse zone.
The fear of building collapse forced firefighters on the inside of the neighboring home to withdraw from the structure for safety. Before they exited, they attached an open hose line on the inside of the home, flowing water out of the window into the church. The unmanned hose line was able to reach the fire throughout the remainder of the incident, without risking firefighters’ lives.
The bulk of the fire eventually was suppressed by four ladder trucks attacking from above, as teams of firefighters used hydrants to do the same from street level.
By firing several large-bore water streams through the damaged roof from above, as well as through windows and other openings from ground, firefighters gained control of the blaze.
Much of the fire had been eliminated an hour into the incident, Portland Fire said.
Most firefighters were sent back to their stations. Two fire trucks and two engines remaining, with crews rotating throughout the night on fire watch.
What next
The structural stability of the building will be evaluated by city of Portland engineers on Wednesday, Jan. 4, to determine the safety of the structure.
The height of the steeple is such that a collapse potentially could reach the overhead power lines that serve the Portland Streetcar, firefighters said.
Morning commuters are warned that extended fire suppression, along with the potential of collapse, will affect travel in that sector of downtown Portland through mid-day Wednesday. Clay Street from 11th to Park avenues is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic this morning. Travel also will be limited on 10th between Columbia and Market.
The Portland Streetcar will be servicing routes using busses in that area. Commuters are asked to plan accordingly, given the road closures.
The Fire Investigations Unit will be on scene Wednesday and will begin evaluating the building to determine a cause of the fire.