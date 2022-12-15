Oregon will receive $698 million from Monsanto in a lump-sum settlement for cancer-causing chemicals known as polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), which were used in industrial and consumer products for 50 years.

Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced the settlement, the largest of its kind in Oregon history, on Thursday, Dec. 15. Oregon filed the original lawsuit against Monsanto in 2018, when the chemical company was acquired by the German pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Bayer AG.

