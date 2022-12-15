Oregon will receive $698 million from Monsanto in a lump-sum settlement for cancer-causing chemicals known as polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), which were used in industrial and consumer products for 50 years.
Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced the settlement, the largest of its kind in Oregon history, on Thursday, Dec. 15. Oregon filed the original lawsuit against Monsanto in 2018, when the chemical company was acquired by the German pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Bayer AG.
Bayer AG indicated in 2020 that it would settle multiple suits related to a variety of Monsanto chemicals, including PCBs.
PCBs are toxic compounds formerly used in coolants, electrical equipment such as fluorescent lighting fixtures and other devices, and hydraulic oils. They were also previously used in products such as paint, caulking and copy paper. The were common in electric transformers before 1978.
“PCBs are still present throughout Oregon — especially in our landfills and riverbeds — and they are exceedingly difficult to remove, because they ‘bioaccumulate’ in fish and wildlife,” she said in a statement. “Cleaning up our state from this horrific environmental degradation will be as costly and time-consuming as it sounds, but this settlement means we now will have resources to help tackle this problem.”
PCBs were banned in the United States by the Toxic Substances Control Act of 1976 – the ban took effect in 1979 – and worldwide in 1986. They had been in use since the late 1920s.
Rosenblum said the Department of Justice, which she leads, will work with other state agencies, the governor and the Legislature to develop the best ways to remediate and clean up PCB contamination throughout Oregon.
“Monsanto’s toxic legacy unfortunately lives on in our lands, rivers and other waterways – and poses ongoing risks to the health of our people and our environment,” Rosenblum said. “This is all the more reason why this settlement is so vitally important. Oregon and Oregonians will be the better for it.”