October 4, 1929 to February 14, 2023 - Elvern Glen Hall was born October 4, 1929, in Palisade, Colorado to Merle and Zella Hall (Gossett). He is preceded in death by his parents and four siblings Leland, Darrell, Arlene, and Bertie. Elvern and his family moved to Newberg, Oregon in 1942. Elvern has always been known to play jokes on others, including when he attended 8th & 9th grade in Dundee and was locked out on the 2nd-story windowsill as payback by his classmates. Elvern would then go on to graduate high school from Newberg High School.
It was at Newberg High School where Elvern would meet the love of his life, Lela Steele. Elvern and Lela would later marry on February 9, 1951. They had one daughter, Ginele, in 1954. Sadly, two months before celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary, Lela passed away on December 6, 2015.
Elvern was a traveling auto parts distributor across Oregon prior to becoming the owner of Napa Auto Parts in Newberg. In 1967, Elvern would go on to serve over a quarter-century of civic service to Newberg. He was elected three times to the city council and eight times as mayor. During his mayoral terms, Elvern ran unopposed five of the eight times. In his always jovial manner, he stated “it would have been embarrassing to have lost” while running unopposed.
Over the years, Elveen’s civic duties were not limited to just city government. He participated in other organizations, serving on other committees including:
• The League of Oregon Cities and the National League of Cities. The League of Oregon Cities presented Elvern with the Jim Richardson Award, the highest award the organization bestows.
• Steering Committee for the Small Cities Council
• Willamette Valley Council of Governments board of directors, also served as past chairman. Presented with the Rick Elkins Award, the highest award given by COG.
• Mid-Willamette Valley Economic Development Committee board of directors
• Oregon Mayor’s Association, past president
• Willamette River Greenway Committee
• Providence Newberg Health Foundation board of directors
Elvern was also a devout Christian, active in his neighborhood church, Newberg Church of Christ, serving as Treasurer and Deacon for 25 years. After retirement, Elvern and Lela were fond of traveling in their RV as snowbirds. Borrego Springs, California was their favorite place to set up their second home during the winter months. A private ceremony will be held in Borrego Springs where their ashes will be scattered.
Elvern is survived by his daughter Ginele Hall (Allen Tuck), three grandchildren Chad (Jennifer), Christina (Damon), and Chase (Samantha), and five great-grandchildren Brock, Elicia, Aiden, Jaxson, and Juniper. Elvern passed away at home, in his daughter’s arms, on February 14, 2023. Valentine’s Day will always be remembered for the day he was reunited with his greatest love.
A Celebration of Life for Elvern Glen Hall will be held at Newberg Church of Christ on March 11, 2023, at 11 am. Please join in remembrance of a distinguished businessman, devout Christian, loving husband, father, and friend.