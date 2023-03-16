Elvern Glen Hall

October 4, 1929 to February 14, 2023 - Elvern Glen Hall was born October 4, 1929, in Palisade, Colorado to Merle and Zella Hall (Gossett). He is preceded in death by his parents and four siblings Leland, Darrell, Arlene, and Bertie. Elvern and his family moved to Newberg, Oregon in 1942. Elvern has always been known to play jokes on others, including when he attended 8th & 9th grade in Dundee and was locked out on the 2nd-story windowsill as payback by his classmates. Elvern would then go on to graduate high school from Newberg High School.

It was at Newberg High School where Elvern would meet the love of his life, Lela Steele. Elvern and Lela would later marry on February 9, 1951. They had one daughter, Ginele, in 1954. Sadly, two months before celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary, Lela passed away on December 6, 2015.

