A labor arbitrator has reinstated the disgraced former President of the Portland Police Association, according to a press release from the new police bureau union president.
“After thoroughly considering all the facts and after objectively applying legislatively enacted police accountability standards, an arbitrator appointed by the State labor board has reinstated Officer Brian Hunzeker to his position as a police officer with the Portland Police Bureau,” Sgt. Aaron Schmautz, Hunzeker’s replacement, wrote in a statement Thursday.
The union shared portions of the arbitrator’s report but did not respond to several requests to share the report in its entirety. In an email, a spokesperson for Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler indicated the city would release the report soon.
Hunzeker, who was the president of the police union at the time, was fired by Wheeler after an internal affairs investigation concluded he and two other officers — Ken Le and Kerri Ottoman — were responsible for spreading allegations that then Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty had been involved in a hit and run. The allegations turned out to be false.
Lovell initially recommended a 12-week suspension without pay but was overruled by Wheeler, who is also the police commissioner.