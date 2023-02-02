Hunzeker reinstated

Former Portland Police Association President Brian Hunzeker.

 Courtsy photo: KOIN 6 News

A labor arbitrator has reinstated the disgraced former President of the Portland Police Association, according to a press release from the new police bureau union president.

“After thoroughly considering all the facts and after objectively applying legislatively enacted police accountability standards, an arbitrator appointed by the State labor board has reinstated Officer Brian Hunzeker to his position as a police officer with the Portland Police Bureau,” Sgt. Aaron Schmautz, Hunzeker’s replacement, wrote in a statement Thursday.