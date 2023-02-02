A labor arbitrator reinstated the former President of the Portland Police Association who was fired for leaking a false police report about former Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty being involved in a minor hit-and-run crash. Instead of being fired, the arbitrator has imposed a one-week unpaid suspension on Officer Brian Hunzeker
“After thoroughly considering all the facts and after objectively applying legislatively enacted police accountability standards, an arbitrator appointed by the State labor board has reinstated Officer Brian Hunzeker to his position as a police officer with the Portland Police Bureau,” the PPA said in a statement released Thursday, Jan. 2.
The full ruling was not immediately released.
Hunzeker’s trouble started in March 2021 after an investigation linked him to the release of the false report. He was fired by Mayor Ted Wheeler after an internal affairs investigation concluded he and two other officers — Ken Le and Kerri Ottoman — were responsible for spreading the false allegations.
Lovell initially recommended a 12-week suspension without pay but was overruled by Wheeler, who is also the police commissioner. Le and Ottoman were reprimanded but not fired.
“I wasn’t driving, no one drove my car, and this allegation is totally false,” Hardesty told KOIN 6 in March 2021. Hardesty later filed a $5 million lawsuit against the City of Portland and Hunzeker, which is still in the courts.
“On behalf of the bureau, I want to apologize to Commissioner Hardesty for Officer Hunzeker’s actions,” Wheeler told KOIN 6 in March 2022.
Following the arbitrator’s decision, Wheeler issued a statement, saying, “While I stand behind my decision in this case, I respect the legal process. Meaningful accountability can take many forms, even when it may not look exactly the way we initially envisioned it. It is my sincere hope that we can all come together and find ways to bring healing for the harm caused and unity in ensuring it never happens again.”
Hunzeker previously served as president of the Portland Police Association. The current PPA president, Sgt. Aaron Schmautz, said that while there needs to be accountability for mistakes, they also believe there need to be more discipline options than just full termination or no punishment at all.
“Accountability does not equal that 100% of the time that person gets terminated,” said Schmautz. “This was a case where we felt like it was important that the evidence drive the outcome.”