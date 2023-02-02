Hunzeker reinstated

Former Portland Police Association President Brian Hunzeker.

 Courtsy photo: KOIN 6 News

A labor arbitrator reinstated the former President of the Portland Police Association who was fired for leaking a false police report about former Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty being involved in a minor hit-and-run crash. Instead of being fired, the arbitrator has imposed a one-week unpaid suspension on Officer Brian Hunzeker

“After thoroughly considering all the facts and after objectively applying legislatively enacted police accountability standards, an arbitrator appointed by the State labor board has reinstated Officer Brian Hunzeker to his position as a police officer with the Portland Police Bureau,” the PPA said in a statement released Thursday, Jan. 2.