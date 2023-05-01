Cinco de Mayo, the celebration of Mexican military pluck, is back in Portland this year in all its glory (11a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Sunday, May 5-7, Tom McCall Waterfront Park). It’s fried food and the fun center, big hats and belt buckles, mariachi bands and ads for flights to Guadalajara.
It will not be all funnel cakes, giant curly fries, and corn dogs. Expect an array of food carts selling authentic Mexican and Spanish speaking diaspora goodies such as Taco Martes Tropicale, La Pica Chica and Antojitos Corona.
The fiesta celebrates a battle near Puebla in which the Mexican Army beats the odds and beat the French, 50 years after Mexican independence. The event is sponsored by the Portland Guadalajara Sister City Association, a nonprofit “dedicated to creating and strengthening partnerships and fostering goodwill between the City of Portland, Oregon, and the City of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.”
Tickets are $10 per day adults, $8 youth, or $25 and $19 for a three-day pass. There are several standout vendors.
Alecocina chef English Alejandra grew up in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and spent most of her childhood experimenting with new recipes and cooking for her family and friends. In the United States she founded her food cart Alecocina, which features classic Argentine dishes such as empanadas, choripán, and asado. Spanish and Italian influences show up in her hearty, meat-based dishes.
Chimichurri, a sauce made from parsley, garlic, and vinegar, is often served with grilled meats and adds a tangy and herbaceous flavor. She also sells Empanadas, which are stuffed pastry pockets, with various fillings such as beef, chicken, cheese and corn. Or as they say in Argentina, “La comida argentina es sabrosa, perfecta para compartir con amigos y familiares.”
Piilas means batteries in Spanish. Ponte las Piilas — “Put on the batteries” is a motivational phrase, and the clothing company Piilas has the other P logo brand in town. It shows up on caps, beanies, T-shirts and stickers. The Mexican company’s values are Familia, Cultura, Historia, Enseñanza, Lucha, Amor y un Chingo de Estilo.
Yancy Handmade sells ponchos, handbags, hats and jewelry made by Indigenous artisans in Colombia. The goal is to promote arts and crafts rather than mass production and to generate employment for people in remote places with small markets.
