Cinco de Mayo, the celebration of Mexican military pluck, is back in Portland this year in all its glory (11a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Sunday, May 5-7, Tom McCall Waterfront Park). It’s fried food and the fun center, big hats and belt buckles, mariachi bands and ads for flights to Guadalajara.

It will not be all funnel cakes, giant curly fries, and corn dogs. Expect an array of food carts selling authentic Mexican and Spanish speaking diaspora goodies such as Taco Martes Tropicale, La Pica Chica and Antojitos Corona.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

