Multnomah County taxpayers may never enter the Behavioral Health Resource Center in downtown Portland, but they paid for this $37.7 million project, and the salaries of whose who staff it. On Friday March 24, the operators showed off their progress so far. So far, only the first floor walk-in center, and the second floor where people can go to get a shower and do laundry, are up and running, but the rest will open later this spring.

BHRC manager Alexandra Appleton said they've had 15,000 people through the doors at Southwest Park Avenue and Oak Street since opening on December 5, although it is unclear how many people are counted multiple times. They average 150 people a day.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for.  Also, as a volunteer, I produce and present Art Focus on KBOO radio 90.7 FM as my way of keeping visual arts coverage alive.

