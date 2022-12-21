O'Bryant Square

O-Bryant Square at 808 S.W. Harvey Milk St. in downtown Portland.

 Courtesy photo: City of Portland

After years of delays and discussion, long-closed O’Bryant Square in downtown Portland is now set to be demolished and redeveloped.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation closed the aging parking structure at 808 S.W. Harvey Milk St., in March 2018 because of structural concerns. Transportation Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty signed off on an emergency procurement letter to demolish the structure in mid-December.

