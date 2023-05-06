Thorns midfielder Olivia Moultrie shoots in 2023 season opener

Pictured in the season opener, Thorns midfielder Olivia Moultrie provided the tying goal in Saturday's 3-3 draw on the road at North Carolina.

 PMG Photo: Diego G. Diaz

In one of the more entertaining matches in recent memory, the Portland Thorns fell behind three times and answered three times in a 3-3 draw on Saturday at North Carolina to remain unbeaten in regular-season National Women’s Soccer League play.

Olivia Moultrie delivered a stunning goal to tie the score for the last time after two goals from Crystal Dunn in her return to a stadium she once called home.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot."

