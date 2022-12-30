Child assault

A woman in a red hat can be seen lunging at a child in a pink coat at the Gateway Transit Center in this TriMet surveillance video.

 Courtesy photo: TriMet

A woman is facing charges after the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said she shoved a child onto MAX train tracks in Portland on Thursday, injuring the child and interfering with public transportation. 

Brianna Lace Workman, 32, was arraigned on Dec. 29 on charges of first-degree attempted assault, third-degree attempted assault, interfering with public transportation, second-degree disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering another person. She is being held without bail.

