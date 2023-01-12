A man has been arraigned for attempted murder and other crimes for a New Years Day shooting in East Portland.
Parrish Riggins, 60, has been charged with attempt murder in the first and second degree with a firearm, assault in the first degree with a firearm, robbery in the first degree with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, and delivery of methamphetamine.
The arraignment was announced by Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt on Jan. 11. According to Schmidt, the charges stem from an incident on Jan. 1 outside the Max Mart Deli at 12128 E. Burnside St. The victim was not identified and his condition was not released.
The announcement said that Riggins and the victim were allegedly in a physical altercation in front of the store. The victim began to walk away when Riggins allegedly shot him in the leg with a firearm. The victim then ran to the west side of the building, then the south. Riggins allegedly followed the victim and discharged two more gunshots.
Another man known to Riggins, later identified as Jacob Argue, 26, was also present for the incident. Riggins then allegedly instructed Argue to take the victim’s backpack. The two then ran across the street to the Blackburn Center, an affordable housing and health center owned by Central City Concern, where Riggins allegedly emptied the backpack and took the belongings inside of it.
Portland police officers then responded to the scene. While taking a witness report, they identified Argue as he exited the Blackburn Center. Officers then made contact with Argue and found he had a pending warrant for his arrest for charges related to a stolen vehicle and placed him under arrest. Officers then identified Riggins as he exited the Blackburn Center and placed him under arrest. The firearm used in the shooting was found in his possession, as well as 20 grams of Methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl.
Argue then reported the series of events that occurred to law enforcement, including that Riggins was the shooter and that the altercation between Riggins and the victim was related to money owed, and that Riggins pistol-whipped the victim. He further reported he complied with Riggins's instructions during the incident out of fear. The incident was also captured on video surveillance.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges, including an offense for which Oregon law permits pretrial detention, and is requesting that Riggins remain in custody and be held without bail. The announcement said that a charging document is only an accusation of a crime. Riggins is innocent unless and until proven guilty.