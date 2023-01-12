Attempted murder

The scene of the New years Day shooting.

 Courtesy photo: GoogleMaps

A man has been arraigned for attempted murder and other crimes for a New Years Day shooting in East Portland.

Parrish Riggins, 60, has been charged with attempt murder in the first and second degree with a firearm, assault in the first degree with a firearm, robbery in the first degree with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, and delivery of methamphetamine. 