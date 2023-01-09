Portland police arrested six people, seized five guns and body armor, and recovered a stolen vehicle over three days.
The most recent investigation began at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, when officers spotted a suspicious vehicle at a motel in the 2600 block of Northeast 82nd, police told KOIN 6 News. The car turned out to be stolen and the driver, later identified as Marcus Smith, 31, allegedly ran and tossed a gun into bushes at McDaniel High School.
The gun was recovered and Smith was found and arrested. He faces two felonies for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a felony charge of delivering oxycodone. Smith also faces two misdemeanors, unlawful possession of a gun and interfering with a peace officer.
Police said the passenger in Smith’s car was wearing body armor but did not disclose any other details.
On Saturday evening, police arrested a 15-year-old boy for a shooting in a parking lot at Franklin High School. Another boy but slightly injured but declined medical attention. A gun was seized as evidence.
The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. and interrupted a PIL Showcase basketball game being played in the school’s gym at 4505 S.E. Woodward. It will be rescheduled.
The day before that, three suspects were arrested and three illegally possessed guns were seized, including one with an extra high capacity drum magazine, after they attempted to elude police.
The investigation began at 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 6 when an East Precinct officer saw a black 2006 BMW 750 driving erratically and speeding in the area of Southeast Division Street under Interstate-205 freeway. According to police, multiple officers were eventually able to use spike strips to attempt to deflate the BMW tires. The vehicle stopped in the 7600 Block of North Lombard Street and four suspects ran from the vehicle. Police observed them throwing objects as they ran, which were identified as handguns.
After an extensive search, officers located and arrested three suspects and recovered three loaded firearms, including one with an extended capacity drum magazine capable of holding 50 rounds of 10mm ammunition. A fourth person stayed in the area of the car and was temporarily detained by police, but was released without charges.
The three suspect who were arrested were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on the following charges:
• Terrance Z. Greeley, 22, of Portland, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Public (city code), Attempting to Elude Police while Driving a Motor Vehicle, Attempting to Elude Police on Foot, Reckless Driving, and Violation of a Restraining Order.
• Bobby O. Garland, 20, of Milwaukie, Oregon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Public (city code), Attempting to Elude Police on Foot.
• Amir N. Griffin, 22, of Portland, Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Public (city code), Attempting to Elude Police on Foot.
No injuries were reported.
KOIN News 6 is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group and contributed to this story.