Recent arrests

The gun Portland police said was used in the shooting at Franklin High School.

 Courtesy photo: PPB

Portland police arrested six people, seized five guns and body armor, and recovered a stolen vehicle over three days.

The most recent investigation began at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, when officers spotted a suspicious vehicle at a motel in the 2600 block of Northeast 82nd, police told KOIN 6 News. The car turned out to be stolen and the driver, later identified as Marcus Smith, 31, allegedly ran and tossed a gun into bushes at McDaniel High School.