2020 protests

Portland Police Bureau officers dressed in riot gear advance east on North Lombard Street during a riot on June 30, 2020.

 PMG PHOTO: ZANE SPARLING

Portland City Council has agreed to pay out another settlement to a Portlander who was injured during the 2020 racial justice protests.

Jorge Bello was participating in a protest on Lombard Street in North Portland on the night of Aug. 24, 2020, when he said he was assaulted by Portland Police officers, including members of the PPB Rapid Response Team. Bello was forced to the ground and lost consciousness as multiple police officers held him down and attempted to interrogate him, the lawsuit stated.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.