Portland leaders urged calm as the city of Memphis released video footage of the alleged beating death of Black resident Tyre Nichols at the hands of five local police officers.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler appeared at a Friday, Jan. 27, afternoon press conference with Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell, NAACP Portland President James Posey, and former State Senator Margaret Carter. They all expressed shock over Nichols’ death and asked Portlanders to protest peacefully.
“We’re gathered today to reflect on the tragic brutality that led to the heartbreaking death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee,” Mayor Wheeler began. “For good reason, this horrific event has reverberated all across the country – and indeed across the world – and we’re standing here today united to denounce the actions that took his life.”
Wheeler then offered his “most sincere condolences” to the Nichols family, calling it an unimaginable loss. He also said he stands with the Memphis community as it grapples with the incident.
The mayor conveyed that he was pleased with the speed of actions taken against the now-former police officers in Memphis.
“Those officers failed to protect their community and they failed to uphold their sworn oath to serve the community with integrity,” he said. “The reprehensible actions against Tyre were a failure of the critical duty of police officers to carry out their work with humility and humanity.”
Wheeler called the actions of those former Memphis officers “exactly the opposite” of expectations for those entrusted with keeping the public safety, saying they do not reflect the values or training of Portland’s public safety partners.
He acknowledged Portlanders will likely be voicing their concerns and grief, especially after the release of the “shocking and appalling” footage.
“I support those that wish to exercise the right to be heard and I understand their deep concerns. I also want to echo the request of Tyre Nichols’ family and urge the community to do so peacefully and in a non-violent manner,” the mayor said. “I want to be clear, this tragedy can not be used as an invitation to cause destruction or harm to our community or those that live here.”
Lovell previously issued a statement about a “possible demonstration” beginning Friday night at the Oregon Convention Center.
“While the City of Portland and Police Bureau are firmly and consistently supportive of people exercising their free speech and assembly rights, we also underscore the call for peaceful gatherings made by Mr. Nichols’ family. We know that violence and injuries are avoidable and want safety for all Portlanders. We share this outrage, but we ask for peaceful and orderly demonstrations,” Lovell said in the statement.
Lovell asked for the community’s help to report “any criminal activity” that is seen. He said the police will monitor events and make arrests if necessary.
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group and contributed to this story.
