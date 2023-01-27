Portland memphis

Portland NAACP chapter President James Posey speak at the press conference about the Memphis police killing of an unarmed Black man.

 Jim Redden

Portland leaders urged calm as the city of Memphis released video footage of the alleged beating death of Black resident Tyre Nichols at the hands of five local police officers.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler appeared at a Friday, Jan. 27, afternoon press conference with Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell, NAACP Portland President James Posey, and former State Senator Margaret Carter. They all expressed shock over Nichols’ death and asked Portlanders to protest peacefully.

Tags

“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”

Recommended for you