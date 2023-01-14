Arrests seizures

Weapons, drugs and cash seized by police during a Jan. 14 arrest.

 Courtesy photo: PPB

Portland police arrested five people over two days and seized multiple guns, drugs, cash and body armor.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the most recent arrested happened on Friday, Jan. 13, when officers with the East Neighborhood Response Team apprehended a wanted person. Police did not identify the person or the charges, but seized a short-barrel shotgun and semi automatic pistol on them. 