Portland police arrested five people over two days and seized multiple guns, drugs, cash and body armor.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the most recent arrested happened on Friday, Jan. 13, when officers with the East Neighborhood Response Team apprehended a wanted person. Police did not identify the person or the charges, but seized a short-barrel shotgun and semi automatic pistol on them.
The person was also found in possession of 74 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 1,500 fentanyl pills, 110 grams of cocaine and 29 grams of heroin.
Police said this also led to the arrest of three other wanted people. Their names and charges were not immediately released.
The day before that, a suspect in a December shooting was arrested and a gun was seized.
The investigation began at 1:30 a.m. on Monday, December 12, when East Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting outside of a bar in the 5000 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue. A sergeant was in the area and arrived at the scene about 1 minute after the call was dispatched.
Police said the yhe sergeant and arriving officers found an adult male victim with serious gunshot wounds. The officers performed trauma first aid until Portland Fire & Rescue and AMR paramedics arrived to provide advanced care. The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance. He is expected to survive but has not been identified.
The Enhanced Community Safety Team investigated the case and developed information about a suspect, On Thursday, January 12, ECST detectives, the Focused Intervention Team, the Special Emergency Reaction Team, and the Crisis Negotiation Team served a search warrant at a home in the 5200 block of Southeast 68th Avenue. They made one arrest and seized multiple firearms and body armor.
Cody M. Ochs, 32, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about the Dec. 12 shooting or any other crimes committed by Ochs is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: ECST and reference case number 22-331432.
Tips can also be sent through Crime Stoppers of Oregon, which offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group and contributed to this story.