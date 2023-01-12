Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell (center right), Multnomah County Sheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell (center left), and Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt (far right) spoke on a January panel for the Portland Business Alliance with moderator Clare Briglio, executive director of the Central Eastside Industrial Council.
Public safety — including reducing crime and addressing homelessness — is a big priority for many Oregonians this year. According to local leaders, hiring and retaining staff continues to be a challenge across public and private sectors.
Portland has seen an increase in shootings near high schools, crime and homicides over the past two years, and local leaders came together at the Portland Business Alliance forum on Thursday, Jan. 12, at the downtown Hilton hotel to discuss the topic of public safety.
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell, Multnomah County Sheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt spoke on the panel.
Lovell said one factor that he is optimistic for in 2023 is hiring new police recruits.
“It’s really paramount for the police to really return our staffing to what it needs to be to provide the folks in the city the services they need and deserve,” Lovell said. “As we come out of the pandemic … as we expand and grow and become more efficient, the system becomes more efficient. It doesn’t benefit the police bureau to have a huge staff just for the sake of empire building, but all the rungs in the ladder have to be sustainable and efficient at doing their piece for it to work as a public safety system.”
O’Donnell said the collaboration between federal, local and community groups is now in a position to find the best solutions to public safety in 2023.
Schmidt said that coming back to in-person meetings makes him optimistic for the new year, because of how much collaborative work and impromptu brainstorming he’s been able to have with other organizations like the police bureau.
Schmidt said one problem his department is working on this year is to collaborate more throughout the whole justice system on the policy of releasing people who are booked in jail based on public safety, not on bail money.
“There was a case in 2017 of a woman in Washington County who was held in jail for fare evasion for almost six months because she didn’t have any money or resources (for a $50 bail) … at a cost of over $70,000 to taxpayers for the $2.50 fine she didn’t pay to ride TriMet,” Schmidt said. “So cash is a terrible proxy.”
O’Donnel said that is a challenge across the system, and her department is looking at solutions.
“I’m continually looking at our booking criteria to ensure that we are meeting the needs of community safety,” O’Donnel said. “I’ll work directly with our local public safety partners and the DEA to ensure … the top priority is community safety.”
Schmidt also said the shortage of public defenders in Oregon has created a bottleneck for criminal prosecutions.
Lovell said the Portland Police Bureau has a narcotics and organized crime unit to address addiction at the street level in Portland.
“That unit is smaller than it really should be,” Lovell said. “Long-term, we’d like to have the ability to add more officers to the narcotics and organized crime unit to do those specific investigations. Right now, a lot of their time is tied up in doing overdose investigations, because we have so many right now.”