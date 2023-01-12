Public safety — including reducing crime and addressing homelessness — is a big priority for many Oregonians this year. According to local leaders, hiring and retaining staff continues to be a challenge across public and private sectors.

Portland has seen an increase in shootings near high schools, crime and homicides over the past two years, and local leaders came together at the Portland Business Alliance forum on Thursday, Jan. 12, at the downtown Hilton hotel to discuss the topic of public safety.

Jules Rogers is editor of the Business Tribune