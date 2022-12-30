Violent year

A loaded Glock 17 9mm handgun, one standard size magazine, and one extended magazine seized by Portland police during a Dec. 28 traffic stop..

 Courtesy photo: Portland Police Bureau

2022 is ending in Portland with a record high number of shootings and homicides. Police are also continuing to seized firearms.

The Portland Police Bureau reported on Dec. 29 that officers responded to 1,292 confirmed shootings so far this year, with 391 people hurt by gunfire. There have been 95 homicides in the city, 77 of which have been shootings.

