2022 is ending in Portland with a record high number of shootings and homicides. Police are also continuing to seized firearms.
The Portland Police Bureau reported on Dec. 29 that officers responded to 1,292 confirmed shootings so far this year, with 391 people hurt by gunfire. There have been 95 homicides in the city, 77 of which have been shootings.
According to the bureau, three shootings took place in Portland on Dec. 28 alone.
At 6:41p.m., Focused Intervention Team officers responded to a hospital in the 400 Block of Northeast Mother Joseph Place in Vancouver on a report of a patient who walked in with a gunshot wound. The victim told the medical staff that he had been shot in Portland, then drove himself to the hospital for treatment. Officers were unable to immediately locate a crime scene or any suspects, but the investigation is continuing. Case number 22-343149.
At 7:44 p.m., East Precinct and FIT officers responded to Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Siskiyou Street on a report of someone shot. They found an adult male victim in a RV with a gunshot wound to his foot. The officers applied trauma first aid before paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital. After an investigation, officers determined that he shot himself in the foot. Allen M. Tanner, 39, was criminally cited by an East Precinct officer for the city code crime of discharging a direarm in the City. A .223/5.56 caliber AR-15 Bushmaster rifle was seized as evidence. Case number 22-343206.
And at 8:10p.m., North Precinct and FIT officers responded to the 00 block of Northeast Stanton Street, across the street from Dawson Park. One male was injured. He got himself to the hospital and checked himself in. His injuries were non-life threatening. No immediate arrests were made. The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded as well and is investigating. Case number 22-343220.
Before that, officers seized two other guns during two traffic stops.
At about 5:20 p.m., FIT officers assigned to FIT conducted a traffic stop near Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard on a Kia Forte with no license plates. During the course of the stop, officers noticed the passenger was armed with a handgun. Officers recovered a loaded Glock 17 9mm handgun, one standard size magazine, and one extended magazine. Cecil C. Barber, 28, of Gresham, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possessing a loaded firearm in public (City Code violation). Case number 22-343080.
And around an hour-and-a-half later, FIT officers conducted a traffic stop near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street on a Mercedes Benz that was not displaying license plates. Officers later learned that the car had expired license plates that were in the car but not properly displayed. The driver was unlicensed and uninsured. Officers towed the car and during a mandatory inventory of the car prior to it being towed they discovered a loaded Glock 17 9mm handgun under the passenger seat. Devante L. Jackson, 25, of Portland, was booked into MCDC on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possessing a loaded firearm in public. Case number 22-343138.
“While this was a busy shift, it is by no means unique. FIT and patrol officers from North, East, and Central Precincts continue to respond to shootings and other high priority calls on a daily basis,” the bureau said.
“FIT and ECST investigators consider all gunfire aimed at Portland community members to be attempted murder cases. Eyewitnesses or video evidence is crucial in solving these cases and these crime victims need people to come forward with any information. If anyone has information about any shooting case, please contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov , or tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers,” the bureau continued.