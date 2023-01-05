featured Beaverton school bus driver arrested for sexual assault of a minor Pamplin Media Group Jan 5, 2023 Jan 5, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 David L. Moore, 36, a Beaverton school bus driver, has been arrested on multiple sex crimes. Courtesy Photo: Washington County Sheriff’s Office Washington County investigators say there could be more victims and are seeking further information about David L. Moore. Courtesy Photo: Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Beaverton school bus driver for special needs children has been arrested on multiple sex crimes.David L. Moore, 36, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 4, by detectives with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit. Moore is an employee of the Beaverton School District.Police say the victim is known to Moore from outside his employment. No additional information about the victim will be released.Moore has been charged with first-degree rape; four counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of third-degree sex abuse, and using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct.Detectives say they are concerned there may be more victims and are asking anyone with additional information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.Moore is being held in the Washington County Jail. Additional charges are anticipated as the investigation continues. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags David L. Moore Charge Rape Criminal Law Crime Law Detective Victim Bus Driver Washington County Beaverton Beaverton School District Recommended for you Local Events