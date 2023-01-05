Cameron David Storer, 25, has been arraigned on arson charges stemming from Tuesday’s fire that destroyed a Korean church in downtown Portland.
He confessed on Wednesday, Jan. 4, to setting the fire.
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that Storer faces charges of first- and second-degree arson and second-degree burglary.
No one was injured in the three-alarm fire at Southeast Clay Avenue and 10th Street. The building previously had served as the Portland Korean Church but was vacant for a decade prior to the fire.
On Wednesday, Storer entered the Multnomah County Detention Center and confessed to setting the fire. According to the D.A.’s office, Storer stated that they wanted to “take credit” for the fire and shared a series of details about the incident during a subsequent interview with law enforcement, including that they set the fire with a Bic lighter.
Storer allegedly stated that they heard voices in their head saying they would “mutilate” Storer if they did not burn the church down and that they had planned it up to one day in advance.
Storer also reported taking approximately 10 oxycodone daily due to a previous injury and that they had a history of schizophrenia.
Throughout the interview, Storer asked to be referred to as “Nicolette.”