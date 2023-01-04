Fire arrest

The fire that destroyed the Portland Korea Church on Jan. 3.

 Courtesy photo: PFR/Dennis Weis

A suspect has been arrested for setting the fire that destroyed the Portland Korean Church in downtown Portland on Tuesday, Jan. 3

The suspect, Cameron David Storer, 27, also known as Nicolette Fait, was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon after after an investigation by the Portland Fire & Rescue Fire Investigations Unit. Itt is staffed by members of both the Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue.