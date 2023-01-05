010523-koreanchurcharraignment

Security personnel keep pedestrians away from the badly listing building on Thursday, Jan. 5, as preparations get underway to demolish the former church.

 PMG Photo: Jaime Valdez

Cameron David Storer, 25, also known as Nicolette Tait, has been arraigned on arson charges stemming from Tuesday’s fire that destroyed a Korean church in downtown Portland.

Storer confessed on Wednesday, Jan. 4, to setting the fire.